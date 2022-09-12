Kylie Jenner makes a strange revelation about the name of her son Wolf

Seven months after the birth of her second child, a little boy initially named Wolf, Kylie Jenner admitted that her son had for the moment kept this first name on all his identity papers … while waiting to be fixed on his fate !

The name of Kylie Jenner’s son remains an unsolved mystery, seven months after his birth. It all started last August when, after many suspicions, the reality TV star confirmed that she was pregnant with her second child, revealing the reaction of her mother Kris Jenner. On February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott finally welcomed their little boy, four years old almost to the day after the birth of their daughter Stormi. A few days later, Kylie Jenner revealed in an Instagram story the first name of her son, Wolf.

However, the businesswoman and the rapper finally backtracked, admitting to having changed their minds on the first name of their son. The reason: Wolf just didn’t fit their child. Since then, radio silence from the young parents, who no longer communicate about their son, of whom they have never yet revealed photos. Want to maintain the mystery? Real indecision in the face of this difficult choice?

The first name Wolf on all his official papers

Doubt hangs over the reasons that motivate Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to keep their child’s new first name secret. Recently invited on the James Corden set with her mother Kris, Kylie Jenner has agreed to reveal a little more about this child that the public has not yet seen. “We have not officially, legally, changed the name. His name is still Wolf, that’s what it says in his passport. But that won’t be his first name. We wait“, she explained.

Then add: “We don’t call him Wolf. We are not yet ready to share the new first name. Travis likes to change the first name sometimes, so we’re not going to officially change it until…“. A real puzzle more difficult to follow than a mathematical problem. If she is not yet ready to reveal the name of her son, the 25-year-old star has nevertheless promised one thing: it will not be a first name. animal!