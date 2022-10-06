Kylie Jenner makes major change to $36million Los Angeles home after fans slam her for ‘boring’ and ‘ugly’ decor

KYLIE Jenner has made a major change to her $36million Los Angeles home after fans slammed her ‘boring’ and ‘ugly’ decor.

The Hulu star recently received some backlash for her lackluster fall style choices.

Decisions that Kylie, 25, turned out to have rectified when the makeup mogul shared photos of her home on Instagram on Wednesday.

Captioned “home,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has posted several photos from outside her Los Angeles mansion since arriving from Paris Fashion Week.

One photo showed a ‘Welcome Home’ sign attached to the garage door while another captured Kylie and rapper Travis Scott’s daughter Stormi, four, petting a horse inside her stable.

Tucked inside the set of snaps was a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s fall outdoor setting.

Filling the corner of Kylie’s porch are gray, white and orange pumpkins.

It looks like the former E! The star decided to brighten up her fall presentation by adding the bright orange pumpkins to the pre-existing neutral-colored squash.

Kylie had previously received backlash over her Halloween decorations as critics were unimpressed with the reality TV star’s spooky display of the season.

Kylie shared snaps of her decorated driveway on her Instagram Stories, which included white and green pumpkins of varying sizes stacked on top of each other.

They were propped up in a heap against a concrete wall, mixed in with a few potted chrysanthemums to add more greenery.

Not everyone was impressed with the arrangement, however, as a photo resurfaced on a social media thread where users slammed the star’s decorating skills.

“Kylie’s pumpkins look like something is wrong,” one person commented.

Others agreed, pointing in particular to the faded coloring of the pumpkins.

“Orange doesn’t match his aesthetic,” someone commented.

“There are actually some pumpkins that naturally have these colors but that doesn’t make them any less depressing lol,” said another.

“Even their pumpkins are beige!” said a third.

“I know them all so boring, and their friends,” replied a fourth.

“They’re not even themed!! You can’t tell me that’s supposed to be his Halloween vibe,” someone else complained.

“So ugly! Have fun with the decor! another fumed.

Others were unhappy with the overall look of the screen.

“I’m shocked she let that pumpkin with the big wrinkle on it be front and center,” one wrote.

“I don’t hate it, but these moms desperately need water, girl,” a second remarked.

BABY SIGHTING

Two of the photos posted with Kylie’s “Welcome Home” photos featured her eight-month-old son.

The first featured the Los Angeles native relaxing by the pool in a black two-piece bikini.

The baby’s chubby leg peaks above his own thigh as the rest of the eight-month-old is hidden in plain sight.

The second photo shows the child’s feet positioned between those of his sister Stormi.

Both children wear identical pairs of their father’s Catus Jack Nike Air Max sneakers.

HAUNTED HOUSE

Earlier this month, fans shared theories that Kylie’s massive Calabasas home was haunted.

The chatter began after spotting a creepy figurine in the background of a selfie shared by the beauty mogul.

Kylie took to her Instagram feed to post a glamorous selfie announcing her new makeup collection in collaboration with her mother Kris Jenner, 66.

The TV personality looked up at the camera with a sultry expression while showing off her glamorous look.

Kylie wore her dark hair in a messy bun for the photo and captioned her post: “New favorite red for the holidays. I’m obsessed with our Matte Lip Crayon formula so I’m thrilled that @krisjenner made this gorgeous orange-red launch in her collection on 9.14! @kyliecosmetics. »

But fans were too distracted by a silhouette of what appeared to be a small man hiding in the shadows of the image.

The tiny statue was half a normal body, the other half cut open, leaving its brain and intestines spilling out.

“That little man statue in the background, though,” one wrote with a shocked emoji.

“Okay wait, but like wtf, is there that ugly figure behind her?” I swear to god this fucking house is haunted,” a second chimed in.

“Wtf is that creepy little man behind her? a third asked, though a fourth seemed to clear up the confusion by replying, “It’s a KAWS art sculpture.” »

Kylie lives at home with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, and 8-month-old son.

