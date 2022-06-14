Kylie Jenner meets Tristan Thompson after show drama

Kylie Jenner met Tristan Thompson soon after The Kardashians showed his reaction to his paternity scandal. In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a son with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still with Khloe Kardashian. It was the latest instance of him cheating on Khloe, who shares 4-year-old daughter True with Tristan, during their on-going romance.

During the Thursday, June 9 episode, fans of the famous family got to see their immediate reactions to the paternity lawsuit. Kim Kardashian was filming right after finding out. The final minutes of the episode showed her breaking the news to the rest of the family. Of all the reactions, Kylie’s was perhaps the most memorable, as she asked, “Is Tristan the worst person on the planet? » Whether she still feels the same way or not, Kylie couldn’t avoid Tristan during a recent event.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

On Friday, June 10, a source spoke to page 6 about lapping. It happened at a birthday party for Kylie’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. Tristan reportedly attended as a guest of DJ Zack Bia. The Hollywood party took place on the night of Thursday June 9, just hours after the explosion The Kardashians aired episode. Despite the on-camera drama, the viewer said the two were cordial. “They passed each other at the party and said ‘hi'” reported the source, adding that it was a “good exchange” with “no uncomfortable tension or energy at all.” Other party attendees included Kendall Jenner, her boyfriend Devin Booker and Kourtney Kardashian’s BFF Addison Rae. Kylie also narrowly avoided an awkward encounter with one of her own exes. Sources reported that her former boyfriend Tyga appeared at the party after the 24-year-old left.

The scandal that rocked the Kar-Jenner family happened as Tristan celebrated his own birthday. Shortly after Khloe, who still sees the good in Tristan, threw him a party for his 30th birthday, the NBA player met Maralee at another celebration in Houston. In the episode, Kim lamented how hurtful it was to her sister as she read the paternity lawsuit papers. She also said her soul was dying for Khloe, especially because she always wanted a little brother for True.

In another weird coincidence, one of Tristan’s past cheating scandals happened with Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods before Stassie. Although Jordyn insisted that Tristan took a step towards her, the Kar-Jenners sided with him. It was one of many times the family was criticized for their continued trust in Tristan. In the same episode that ended with his paternity scandal, Kris Jenner hoped he would marry his daughter. Khloe, who recoils from the scenes of Tristan, praised the 31-year-old for regaining her confidence. Today, the Good American founder insists their romance is over for good.

Although enough time has passed for Kylie and Tristan to be cordial, fans will have to wait to see Khloe’s reaction, as Thursday’s episode ended on a cliffhanger. Finally seeing the documents Kim sent her, Khloe asked “What is that?” before going black. The teaser for the next episode showed more fallout, including a moment when Khloe admits she passed out upon hearing the news.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 1 airs Thursdays on Hulu.

Source: Page 6

The Family Chantel: Winter’s new Instagram post has fans worried about Pedro