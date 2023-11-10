Kylie Jenner models a sexy white ski bunny outfit in a behind-the-scenes video for her new fashion brand KHY

By Deirdre Durcan-Symonds and Ashley Gray and Brian Marks for DailyMail.com









Kylie Jenner looked like a glamorous snow bunny in an ultra sexy white bodysuit from her newly launched fashion line, KHY, which launched on November 1.

In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to her company’s official Instagram account on Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star modeled models from her next collection, which included a blue ankle-length puffer jacket and a black jumpsuit.

“Drop 002 coming 11/15,” KHY captioned the footage, which received 12,027 likes in just nine hours.

For the shoot, the mother of two wore her dark brown hair into a messy bun and sported a glamorous makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty.

Winter Wardrobe: Kylie Jenner looked like a glamorous snow bunny in an ultra sexy white bodysuit from her newly launched fashion line, KHY, which launched on November 1.

Coming soon: In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded to her company’s official Instagram account on Thursday, the 26-year-old reality star modeled models from her next collection, including a blue ankle-length puffer jacket and a Black jumpsuit included.

“Drop 002 coming 11/15,” KHY captioned the footage, which received 12,027 likes in just nine hours.

The cosmetics mogul wore pink blush on her cheeks and matte nude lipstick.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced a new clothing line just last week, shocking her nearly 400 million followers.

She debuted the sartorial venture with a photo of herself wearing a black faux leather trench coat with a zipper detail.

In the caption she simply wrote, ‘Meet Khay’ and tagged her Instagram handle on the picture.

The October 24 post currently has over 2.5 million likes from the star’s loyal fans.

The billionaire businesswoman revealed in a post shared to her X account on Wednesday morning that the line’s trench coat sold out.

The media fixture also posted a photo of herself wearing the item, which was paired with heels. The coat costs $198.

The news of her new venture was met with both excitement and criticism from fans, with some praising the businesswoman and others complaining about the price points, which Kylie considers affordable.

Casual: Jenner wore an oversized blue jacket and matching shoes

Glamourous: For the shoot, the mother of two wore her dark brown hair into a messy bun and sported a glamorous makeup look that accentuated her natural beauty.

Makeup Guru: The cosmetics mogul wore pink blush and matte nude lipstick on her cheeks

Initial reactions from social media users were not very encouraging, and Jenner faced a wave of complaints about the brand’s perceived cheap price point.

In addition to complaints about the prices, some fans were upset by the perceived lack of inspiration of the reality star’s designs.

As evidence of both the lack of originality and the inflated prices, some fans spied a pair of trench gloves that Kylie wore to the WSJ. The magazine piece announcing the venture, which was similar to a pair of gloves sold on Amazon for about half the price he was selling.

‘Affordable lol,’ one poster on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, summing up the mood of many users.

Another person simply said: ‘And for that, what is “affordable”? Laugh out loud.’

Latest Business: The Kylie Cosmetics founder announced a new clothing line just last week, shocking her nearly 400 million followers.

Mixed reviews: The news of her new venture was met with both excitement and criticism from fans, with some praising the businesswoman and others complaining about the price points, which Kylie considers affordable.

However, it was not clear whether everyone who complained about the prices had checked to see the prices.

Others saw her debut at WSJ. The magazine is evidence that she was releasing a far from ‘affordable’ clothing line.

One user mocked the ‘affordable’ line by reposting the single word along with a GIF of late actor Lance Reddick from Netflix’s Resident Evil series.

Another common complaint was that Kylie was trying to copy other celebrity fashion brands, particularly the dark minimalist style of The Row, which was founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2006.