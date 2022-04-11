Kylie Jenner mom: Latex dress and perfect figure two months after giving birth

It is said that nature is well made. We want to answer that it depends for whom. On February 2, Kylie Jenner, 24, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy. And where some mothers take years (or even a lifetime) to regain even a semblance of their former body, the reality TV star took two months to recover hers. On Instagram, the young mother proudly showed her regained abs in story before publishing, in two separate posts (to see HERE and HERE), photos of her molded in a long white latex dress very close to the body for an evening. special Kardashian.

Internet users expressed their admiration when they saw that Kylie Jenner had not kept a single remnant of her pregnancy: “You are sublime“, “An angel, a goddess“, “so hot“… Adjectives were not lacking to describe the beauty of the business woman, yet still in diaper changes and short nights due to the arrival of baby number 2.

As for Stormi Webster, their daughter, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced the arrival of their baby boy in a video posted on Youtube. The 10 minutes of images reveal in accelerated the pregnancy of the future mother, the various parties organized before the delivery, the testimonies and words of love addressed to the future baby by the aunts, grandmothers and relatives of the Kardashian clan before the image darkens to leave only the sound of the first cry of the newest member of the family.

It was only 5 days later that Kylie Jenner formalized the birth of her boy by revealing a snapshot of her baby’s hand in hers. The legend, simple date of birth accompanied by a blue heart, was enough to trigger a wave of congratulations in the comments posted by fans. Speculation was rife regarding the first name chosen by the parents. After long days of waiting, Kylie Jenner revealed that their son was called Wolf… Before retracting some time later: “For your information, our son’s first name is no longer Wolf. We really felt like it didn’t fit him. I wanted to say it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere” she confided last March without saying more. Nearly a month later, still no revelations concerning their choice. The admirers will have to arm themselves with a little more patience. To keep them waiting, Kylie n Jenner is not one to be.