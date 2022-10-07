Kylie Jenner, mother daughter lunch with Stormi, mini fashionista

After spending several days in Paris for Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner is back in Los Angeles. Barely arrived in California, the 25-year-old businesswoman offered herself a moment with Stormi. The charming duo was photographed this Thursday by the paparazzi, while they went to The Ivy, a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner and her 4-year-old daughter had both taken care of their outfits: unstructured dress, XXL braid and sunglasses for one, “total black look” and a pair of Nike basketball shoes for the other.

Last February, the family grew. Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, have welcomed a baby boy. The stars first named their son Wolf, but changed their minds a few weeks later. The new first name remains secret, but it could be revealed in the next episodes of “Kardashians” (Disney +).

It is also in the second episode of season 2 that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan explained her choice: “I thought that his first name was going to come to us when we saw him. But no. We had to sign the birth certificate or he was going to be declared without a name and wouldn’t have had a social security number. So we were under pressure to find a first name. The day before the signing, Khloé said to me: “Why not Wolf?”. And I said “I like that his initials are WW” So we put Wolf Webster [le nom de famille de Travis Scott, ndlr]. Right after signing, I said to myself, “What did I do?”