Kylie Jenner oozes in a plunging leather corset dress in sexy new video as fans say star looks ‘richer than ever’

KYLIE Jenner stunned fans in a sexy new TikTok video showing herself posing in a leather corset dress with mom Kris Jenner.

The clip has fans saying the makeup mogul looks “richer than ever”.

5

On Tuesday, Kylie, 25, took to TikTok to celebrate the launch of her latest Kylie Cosmetics collection with mom Kris, 66.

The clip kicks off with the Kardashian momager sitting at a counter in a luxurious all-black outfit with a jeweled necklace while sipping a martini.

As music plays in the background, the camera pans to Kylie, who is wearing a black leather ensemble with a corset.

She wears a flashy necklace made of diamonds and emeralds while sipping a cocktail herself.

The camera cuts back to Kris, who is now holding a makeup bag that looks like a martini while putting on lipstick.

From there, the camera cuts back to Kylie, who is holding a lip gloss product.

This continues until fans are treated to the full reveal of the entire lineup.

As fans eagerly await the release of Kylie’s second collab with her mom, it’s her looks that people couldn’t help but talk about.

“Kylie is gorgeousgggggggg,” exclaimed one fan.

Another commented: “Kylie ate. »

FLASH GIRLS

Fans flocked to the comments to weigh in, with many loving the outlandish message.

“The Emerald Necklace,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote: “Kylie’s necklace cost more than my whole life. »

“More than iconic,” added a third commenter.

A fourth fan wrote, “This level of wealth hurts me. I feel attacked. »

“This necklace looks too expensive to look at,” another fan joked.

Someone else joked, “sis called me broke without saying a word. »

NAME GAME

Kylie has had fans talking about more than just her looks and makeup brand.

For months, fans have wondered what she and Travis Scott named their son.

Shortly after the child was born in February, they announced that they had changed his name from Wolf to something else.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories.

“We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere. »

They did not, however, specify the name they chose.

Now fans think Kylie has revealed her son’s name and it’s been incredibly regular.

During a season 17 episode of KUWTK, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloe and the siblings posed their guesses on the “name game” board.

Kim was expecting her fourth child, Psalm, a three-year-old son, via surrogate at the time.

Kardashian blogger Colt Paulsen shared a TikTok on the scene and pointed out that it looks like Kylie wrote “Wolf”, “Knight” and “John”.

He said: “The name Wolf is on that list. Who wrote John? Sounds like Kylie Jenner’s writing to me. »

Fans went wild in comments speculating that Kylie tricked all of her followers by actually calling her child ‘John’.

One wrote: “John! It’s a perfectly normal name but it’s so funny to them,” and another added: “Good old John! Unbelievable. »

A third admitted: “I hope the name is John. »

Kylie, 25, shares daughter Stormi, four, and seven-month-old baby with rapper Travis, 31.

MONIKER MADNESS

Fans have been speculating since the bombshell news about what Kylie’s son’s new nickname might be.

They previously thought she dropped a hint by showing eye colors in a palette from her makeup collaboration with her sister Kendall.

A fan noticed that one of the shades was called “Ky and Kenny” and wondered if “Kenny” might be the new name in tribute to his older brother, 26.

Last month, fans thought the baby’s name might be ‘Butterfly’ after Kylie appeared to drop a hint on Instagram.

She shared a clip of herself walking with the six-month-old tucked against her chest in a baby harness with the caption “Morning” and a blue butterfly emoji.

Fans shared a theory on Reddit that her baby might be named Butterfly, with one writing, “Is her name going to be Butterfly Effect Webster. »

Another user pointed out that Butterfly Effect is a song from her baby daddy Travis’ album Astroworld.

It was also speculated that Kylie wanted to name their daughter Stormi Mariposa – which means butterfly in Spanish.

5

5