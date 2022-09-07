Kylie Jenner opens up about her difficult postpartum

She encourages all moms to take care of themselves and not put pressure on themselves.

We may tend to forget it, but stars are human beings, just like us, and they sometimes have experiences common to a large number of people. And when they speak up to share their experiences, it helps normalize certain concepts that may still be taboo, such as postpartum for women. We learn via an article from PEOPLE that recently, it was Kylie Jenner who opened up about her difficult postpartum after welcoming her second child with Travis Scott.

The reality star discussed her postpartum with her sister, Kendall Jenner, on the show The Kardashians. The discussion was shared in a trailer promoting the second season of the reality show. In the trailer, Kylie Jenner is seen explaining to her sister Kendall that she really wasn’t feeling well after welcoming her son.

“I should be really happy right now, I just had a new baby, but I cried nonstop for three weeks,” she can be heard saying in the trailer.

The businesswoman also talked about it in her stories Instagram by explaining to her millions of subscribers that her postpartum “was not easy”.

“It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s amazing… I didn’t want to just go back to my routine without talking about it because it may seem easier for other people, and it puts pressure on us , but it was not easy for me.

The star brings up an important point: comparison. There is a lot of comparison between parents, and especially between mothers. This pressure to be “as good as the others” can sometimes lead to problematic situations such as depression or anxiety. Yet we are all different people, and what works for one doesn’t necessarily work for another.

Kylie Jenner has concluded her stories Instagram saying it’s ‘ok to not be ok. When I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, I remembered that I had conceived a human, a beautiful, healthy boy. We need to stop pressuring ourselves to be back physically and mentally after childbirth.”

We couldn’t agree with her more!