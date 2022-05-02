Kylie Jenner opens up about her weight gain during her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner said she gained 27 pounds during her second pregnancy.

On February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner’s family grew. Kendall Jenner’s little sister has given birth to her second child. Happy news for the Kardashian clan, which has for the moment chosen to keep the name of Stormi’s little brother secret. After having initially revealed that his name was Wolf, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott would have finally changed their minds. The time to take the necessary steps for this change of first name, the parents prefer to remain as discreet as possible.

sports and patience

But on her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner does not hesitate to confide in this birth and her postpartum. In a story published on Friday April 29, Kylie Jenner photographed herself walking on a treadmill. On the photo, she writes: “I gained 27 kilos during this pregnancy. I’ve already lost 18. I try to eat healthy and be patient. Walking and doing Pilates is my favorite thing. »

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has opened up about her postpartum. On her social networks, the young woman had told her subscribers that this second birth had put her body and her mind to the test: “I wanted to tell you that this experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter. . It’s not…

