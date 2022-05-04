Kylie Jenner overshadowed all her sisters at the MET Gala 2022: not even Kim Kardashian could with her

The MET Gala asked its guests to be inspired by the 2022 event the “Gilded Glamor”“. The organizers of the “most glamorous costume event in the world” asked for nothing more or less than dresses and suits that represented the period of industrialization in the United States. Which translates to as well clarifies Jomari Goysodress as it used to be done in the: “It was late 19th century New York. A time of styles with corsets, gauze and long gloves: a symbol of high social class”.

That said, if we pay attention to the indications Kim Kardashian is out of the game. It seems that she wanted to arrive last to generate an impact and although she managed to make headlines for wearing the iconic sequined dress that Marilyn Monroe wore, when she sang Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, she was not the best of the night . Kim this year is on the list of the worst dressed of the MET.

We admit yes, that indeed the dress that Kim wore contains a lot of history, but it is also true that this was not the right one for the MET Gala 2022. Kim Kardashian just didn’t hit it this year. And also, to top it off, many have even laughed at his time on the “red carpet”, not only because of his stripper-style shoes, but also because he could barely walk with this design, let alone climb stairs . Kanye West is probably thanking God he wasn’t in Pete Davidson’s shoes.

But beware, like Kim, many of her sisters were also at a loss in the concept of Gilded Glamor“. And though it’s hard to say or even accept, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney were the worst of the night, along with Kim.

The only one who saved face from the Kardashian-Jenner clan was Kylie, who according to Jomari Goyso: “It was one of the best of the night, showing the future of dresses that started a hundred years ago.” Once again Kylie puts herself ahead of her sisters and proves that even in fashion she can stand out above the fierce fang of the others.

Here we also leave you the analysis of this red carpet in the voice of Jomari Goyso, the famous Univision fashion critic:

In conclusion, it can be said that yes, Kylie Jenner has many reasons to see her sisters from above and with pride. Especially since she was the only one in the family who arrived well dressed at the MET Gala 2022. The rest of the clan did not understand, at all, the concept of clothing that was required. Neither did they understand Eiza González, nor Emma Stone and Hailey Bieber.

Read more about the MET Gala 2022 here:

These are the celebrities who did not hit anything at the MET Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian arrived lost in the theme

MET Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds to get into Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Message “anti weapons” carried the mayor of New York on his back to the famous gala MET Museum, before the rise of crime