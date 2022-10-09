Kylie Jenner Playing Fortnite And Minecraft Could Add Millions To Revenue

Lately, the video game industry has become a popular field. People have turned their interests to video games. Moreover, some even earn their bread and butter by being closely tied to the land. And it seems that a three-year-old tweet from Kylie Jenner, had the makers of video games hooked. Are Minecraft and Fortnite fans ready to know something that could have been huge?

Although games are played by professionals, game content creation exists as a lifeblood of the industry. As content, videos and game streams offer people to engage closely with their creators. And in the meantime, they also enjoy watching the game unfold from someone else’s perspective. What if we told you that there was a time when gaming content creators were willing to play games with self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner?

American media personality and businesswoman, Jenner has been a famous figure in the community. Moreover, she is the second most followed person on Instagram. And also the owner of the cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Minecraft and the world of Fortnite were so close to an exciting collaboration

If we go back a few years, we would learn that Kylie Jenner turned to the community for YouTube video suggestions. On December 13, 2019, she tweeted, “I plan to shoot more YouTube videos soon. No suggestions? 😃”

Thus, opening the door for the community to drop their ideas in the Twitter feed. And fans couldn’t help but tell Kylie some amazing ideas for the video. With countless suggestions, there were some that would catch the eyes of gamers.

The Twitter feed featured suggestions from content creators and streamers. Additionally, they have extended an open invitation to join them on the respective game servers for his upcoming video. Here is the tweet in which a streamer invited her to the beautiful lands of Minecraft:

Also, Fortnite was not a game to miss in the Twitter feed. Thus, a response to a tweet made by the famous British Fortnite player was discovered, benjyfishy. Here is the tweet in which he invites Kylie for a game session on Fortnite:

However, the gaming community did not see any collaboration that could have brought a huge fanbase and revenue to the respective games. Nonetheless, it becomes a great throwback for gamers. Because if that had happened, it would have been as incredible as it sounds.

Can you predict how great such a collaboration would have been? Drop your thoughts below.

