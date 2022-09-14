Kylie Jenner pokes fun at her sister Kendall on Vogue’s new ‘cooking show’ with mom Kris amid naughty sisters feud

KYLIE and Kendall Jenner’s personal feud may have just escalated, after Kylie mocked her older sister online.

The Kardashians star was joined by her mother, Kris Jenner, to cook dinner together for Vogue’s YouTube channel.

The video segment started innocently enough, with Kylie, 25, teaming up with her 66-year-old mum to cook a pasta dinner.

Just because you work hard and cook doesn’t mean you can’t look glamorous at the same time – which of course was the case for both of them.

Kylie showed off her long legs and tight stomach in a sleek sleeveless short black dress.

Mum Kris echoed the black look in her own costume.

Both outfits were dazzled by sparkling jewelry.

The two made themselves comfortable behind a kitchen counter and began to learn how to make Kris’ patented pasta primavera.

Among the many ingredients needed to make the dish were zucchini, and Kylie couldn’t help but be interested in her sister’s unique way of cutting similar fruits and vegetables.

“Should we cut it like Kendall? Kylie slyly asked her mother.

“Yeah,” Kris replied with a smile.

Kylie then crossed her arms and held the vegetable awkwardly as she sliced ​​it.

“You know what, it’s genetic!” Kris roared in approval, seeming to confuse Kylie.

“Genetics? her daughter fired back. “I don’t cut things like that. »

KENDALL mocked

The controversy over Kendall’s cut was confirmed on a previous episode of The Kardashians.

When she started chopping a cucumber, she held the vegetable sideways and placed her fingers a few millimeters from the edge of the blade.

She then awkwardly crossed her arms, instead of turning the vegetable.

When the clip found its way to TikTok, critics jumped into the comments section and slammed the way she cut the cucumber.

Kylie even poked fun at her cutting ways before, calling her sister a ‘cucumber girl’ in a photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding.

After his latest mockery, YouTube fans went wild.

“’Should we cut it like Kendall?’ LOL Kylie can be funny,” one fan commented.

Another added, “The fact that Kendall’s way of cutting is a literal reference in the family makes me laugh. »

While a third pointed out, “I mean at least Kylie knows how to cut stuff. »

FAMILY QUARREL

Kylie’s cut comes as she and her sister continue to be seemingly locked in a year-long feud.

The sisters argued over various things big and small, even fighting once.

Their latest feud was captured in Hulu’s latest The Kardashians trailer.

In the preview, Kylie admitted at one point, “I’m really mad at my sister. »

The trailer then cut to Kendall, who appeared to be staring at her phone with an angry look on her face.

She revealed, “Kylie canceled at the last minute and she always seems to get by and I have to take over. »

PHYSICAL COMBAT

This isn’t the first time Kendall and Kylie have done it on camera.

In 2020, tensions between the sisters reached an all-time high as they got into a physical fight at a party.

The entire altercation was filmed for KUWTK.

Kendall was shown recounting the fight for her family, telling Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and other family members, “She, like, hit me or something and so I came back to her and I punched her in the face, then she took her heel and put it in my neck. »

The fight took place during a trip to Palm Springs after Kylie took the outfit Kendall planned to wear.

The eldest child of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner has accused his brother of ruining his night with the move.

They went out to dinner, where an unfazed Kylie drank and had fun with the family while Kendall – dressed in sweats – sulked.

Her sisters went to a drag show, with Kendall opting to stay in the car.

After the show ended, Kendall got into an argument with mum Kris’ boyfriend Cory Gamble before getting on with Kylie.

The rest of the family listened on the phone as the duo yelled at each other, with Kim calling her security to pick up Kendall.

They spent weeks not talking to each other, which also played out on KUWTK.

