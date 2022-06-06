Kylie Jenner Poses in Nipple Print Bikini in NSFW Photos

Instagram Illusion! Kylie Jenner flaunted her bikini body in two NSFW photos – rocking a two-piece printed nipple.

“Free the nipple,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared via Instagram on Monday, June 6, alongside a carousel of two photos of her wearing a swimsuit top adorned with a realistic nipple on each cap. The rest of the bikini top blended in with her skin tone, making it look like she was topless. The The Kardashians star, who sported black sunglasses in the pictures, took the selfies from below, making the swimsuit the focal point of the post.

Jenner appeared to be wearing Jean Paul Gautier The Naked Bikini Top, which sells for 140 euros – around $150. The bottom, which is solid peach in the front (with a cigarette butt print on the back), is sold separately for 140 euros.

The makeup mogul, who is mum to daughter Stormi, 4, and son, 4 months, with partner Travis Scotthas long pushed the boundaries when it comes to fashion, although she has rarely exposed her breasts.

Jenner released the nipple for the first time to In the magazine in 2017, which she noted was her “first super nude shoot.”

“I always post sexy photos, but I never really got naked,” she said at the time.

Two years later, after giving birth to Stormi, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum opened up about her postpartum stretch marks. “I haven’t gotten rid of it,” she said via Instagram in October 2019. “[I’ve] just accepted them as a small gift from Stormi.

After welcoming her son in February, Jenner realized the pressure to “bounce back” after baby.

“I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful, healthy boy,” the reality star said in a video March Instagram Story. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, not even physically, just mentally, after the birth.”

A month later, after sharing via Instagram that she was starting to “get my abs back,” Jenner candidly opened up about why she chose to open up about her postpartum struggles.

“It didn’t feel right to go home as if nothing had happened,” she said in addition at the time. “I don’t want my fans or other postpartum women looking at me and thinking, ‘It’s so easy for her. Why is it not easy for me? I am improving every day. I feel good. It’s not easy… but it’s great. I’m in baby heaven.

