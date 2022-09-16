Kylie Jenner poses topless and shows off her post-baby body just months after welcoming her newborn son

KYLIE Jenner shows off her post-baby body in a new magazine promoting her personal cosmetics and fashion lines.

Meanwhile, fans are convinced the Kardashian star’s makeup holds the key to cracking her new son’s long-hidden name.

5

On Thursday, Kylie shared a sexy snap from her latest broadcast, this time from the pages of the latest CR Fashion Book.

The 25-year-old posed in a one-of-a-kind covering made up of dozens of tubes of Kylie-branded lip gloss.

The cornucopia of colors has been strategically placed to cover her nipples, but still give a peek at the new mom’s breasts.

In the magazine, Kylie confesses that she keeps everything she wears to give to her eldest daughter Stormi, 4 years old.

“I have the most amazing pieces, and I can’t wait to share all of my archives with her when she’s older,” Kylie revealed.

“I am so excited to see how she will wear and style them! And I hope she wears one of my Met dresses to prom!

NAME GAME

Until then, Kylie is busy raising both Stormi and her new younger brother – whose new name has yet to be announced.

But fans think Kylie may have accidentally leaked her baby’s name in her new makeup line.

Most read in Entertainment

The reality TV star released a new eyeshadow palette with a dark nude shade called “Hey Matt.”

A fan took to Reddit where they speculated that the title might mean more than it seems.

“I know it’s crazy but- possible baby name?” they wrote, sharing a photo of the shade.

“So normal, it’s almost crazy- Matt?!” Otherwise, why would she have ‘Hey Matt’ as her hue? a second agreed.

But others recalled that Kris’ longtime assistant was named Matt and the eyeshadow color was likely a tribute to him.

“Isn’t that Matt Kris’ assistant?” one suggested.

“Hey Matthew – Kris assistant,” explained a second.

A third recalled: “No. Matt is Kris’ PA. Whenever Kris needs something, she says “Hey Matt”.

Kylie has kept her baby’s name a secret since she was born in February.

She and baby daddy Travis initially announced the child’s name was Wolf, only to later claim they had changed their minds.

5

5