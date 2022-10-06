Kylie Jenner poses with her baby as her name is revealed by fans

Kylie Jenner has rarely shown off her baby boy, whose name is still a mystery, so fans were clearly thrilled on Wednesday when she shared several photos of them together.

MORE: Inside the Kardashian-Jenners’ jaw-dropping homes — Kylie, Kim, Kris and more

In the photos, the beauty mogul can be seen looking stunning poolside in a black bikini with her son lying flat on a sun lounger, between her legs.

Loading player…

WATCH: Kylie Jenner opens up about postpartum struggle

Another adorable photo sees big sister Stormi matching her brother in the same sneakers.

WATCH: Kylie Jenner’s Paris Fashion Week wardrobe: An exact look at her most glamorous SS23 looks

READ: 15 times the Kardashians killed Halloween with the most epic costumes

One of the snaps also shows the sweet welcome banner her children had prepared to celebrate her return to Los Angeles after spending a week in Paris for Fashion Week.

Kylie and her son spent time by the pool

Her sweet post comes the same day a TikToker appeared to reveal her son’s possible name, which was originally announced as Wolf Webster after he was born in February, but later changed.

“So I was online looking for trademarks and found Kylie’s,” TikTok user juulsxoxo says in a video that has since gone viral. She then read the details of the mark, verifying the legitimacy of public documents.

In the video, she shows off a chain of brands, including one under the name “Stormi”, the name of Kylie’s three-year-old daughter.

Stormi and her brother sported matching sneakers

The social media user then revealed that she found another brand, this time for the name “Kristan”, which sounds a lot like Kylie’s middle name, Kristen.

The trademark was filed 13 days after the baby was born.

Despite all the reports, Kylie has yet to officially announce her son’s name. In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed six months ago, the mother-of-two revealed that she and her partner, Travis Scott, had made up their minds, but they wouldn’t announce it. not until it was officially changed.