Kylie Jenner poses with her private jets and creates controversy

By posting a snapshot of her surrounded by private jets, influencer Kylie Jenner has drawn the wrath of Internet users on Instagram. A photo that aroused the indignation of users of the social network.

The photo was posted on Instagram. We can see the 24-year-old billionaire and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, next to two planes. “Do you want to take mine or yours?” She wrote on the social network.

The response from Internet users was not long in coming. “Don’t take either and reduce your carbon footprint,” one Instagram user commented. “Mmh, what plane should we take today to pollute the planet?” quipped another.

“Why should I limit my meat consumption and use paper straws when 1% of the population emit tons of CO2 just for a day trip to Palm Springs [Californie] ?”, was indignant a surfer, in a comment having collected more than 20,000 likes.

Others came to the defense of Kylie Jenner. “Why do you follow her if her jets bother you?” commented a surfer. The influencer’s photo, with 358 million Instagram followers, has been liked by more than 7 million people.

10 times more polluting than a conventional plane

At a time when Europe is going through an exceptional heat wave, accentuated by global warming, scientists are calling for a reduction in CO2 emissions. A private jet is 10 times more polluting than a conventional plane, and 50 times more polluting than a train, indicates the European Transport and Environment Federation.

Kylie Jenner is not the only one to create controversy. In early July, billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, was singled out by an Instagram account for performing 18 jet flights in the space of a month. “Recap of the month: 18 flights, 46 hours, 176 tons of CO2. It’s 17 years of carbon footprint of an average Frenchman”, lambasted the account, baptized “Bernard’s plane”.