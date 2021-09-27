Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch

Irresistible cute! Kylie Jenner She introduced her Instagram followers to her new puppy, Kevin, and the little dog made a big impression.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul showed off her family’s latest addition in a handful of photos on Monday, February 22, adding a white heart-shaped emoji in the caption. Jenner rushed to her adorable new pet in an Instagram story video, zooming in on the dog as she sat quietly on the floor.

“Kevin! Like! You are so Beautiful!” The Kylie’s life The young man said, trying to get the puppy’s attention. In a separate video, the employer snuggled up with his new puppy in a comfortable dressing gown. I wrote through the snapshots, “My son”.

Kevin joins the Italian greyhounds of Jenner, Norman and Bambi, along with his rabbit and chicken. In February 2019, the reality star adopted a Chihuahua and Dachshund mix named Wesley. A year later, he lost $ 200,000 on a dowry for his daughter, Stormi, which he welcomed Travis Scott In February 2018.

Fans have always been fascinated by Jenner’s pet group, which has been featured on her social media accounts for years. In February 2019, keep up with the Kardashians The star sniffed the air when some of her followers started wondering “what happened” to Norman when he hadn’t appeared on his Instagram in some time.

“What makes you think something has happened to my Norman?” Jenner tweeted at the time. “I don’t spread my dogs often, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not an important part of my life.”

Jenner isn’t the only one in the famous family to face opposition over the safety of their pets. In December 2019, Courtney Kardashian She was criticized for giving her children – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Rin, 6 – a golden retriever for Christmas.

“But do they still have a Pomeranian? Or they are abandoning dogs for new dogs, ”a troll commented on the festive photo on Instagram as the 41-year-old founder of Poosh asked for suggestions on the name.

Not giving in to hatred, Kardashian replied: “Of course we still have our honey, our baby boom boom.”

When a separate social media user said the new dog should be called “temporarily because you never keep your dogs,” the California native couldn’t help but clap.

She replied “Oh my God, a lot of negativity”. “We still have honey, but thanks for your guesswork, I assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your reactions.”

Hear Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood where US editors analyze the hottest entertainment news every week!

