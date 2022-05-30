Kylie Jenner posts glimpse of her newborn son in IG photo with Stormi

star of The Kardashians Kylie Jenner is giving fans another glimpse of her newborn son in a photo with big sister Stormi Webster. Kylie and her partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child in February. So far, the mogul has only shared a few photos of her new bundle of joy, and she hasn’t revealed her name either.

Although her second pregnancy was much more public than the first, Kylie kept her son a secret in the three months after he gave birth. She did not announce her arrival until a few days later. Initially, she said his name was Wolf Webster. However, shortly after, Kylie announced that she was going to change her son’s name. She claimed the change was because Wolf didn’t suit her, but fans believed the real reason was that Kylie lost the baby name feud to Australian influencer Tammy Hembrow. While she has yet to reveal her new name, The Kardashians The star posted another sweet photo of her baby boy.

On Saturday, May 28, Kylie took to her Instagram Stories to share a new photo of her two children. The photo showed Stormi, 4, alongside her little brother. He appeared to be in a Fisher Price deckchair. Kylie’s son wore light gray sweatpants, while his older sister was dressed in pink leggings. The businesswoman gushed from her two children to her 341 million followers in the Instagram story. Swooning down on their little toes, the mum-of-two made it clear how much she loves her little ones. Kylie captioned the soft snap, writing, “I made these little feet.” The latest photo reflected the first glimpse the Kylie Baby CEO has ever shared of her son. The previous post showed Stormi holding her then-newborn brother’s hand.

Adorable little toes aren’t the only thing Stormi and her almost 4-month-old brother have in common. Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, has called her youngest grandson Stormi’s twin. The momanger said that, from the moment he was born, everyone was amazed at how much he looked like his older sister. Sources close to the family previously revealed how excited the 4-year-old was to be a big sister. Fans would surely say this is apparent from the photos shared on social media.

While Kylie didn’t reveal the tyke’s name. it’s unclear if she and Travis have even decided on one yet. Last month, Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian said she was about to have one. The baby’s aunt also defended her sister’s indecisiveness after she rejected Wolf’s nickname. However, fans can’t believe Kylie has yet to name her son, slamming the 24-year-old for taking so long.

Fans who want even more information about the youngest member of the KarJenner family are in luck. Kylie’s second pregnancy is currently being chronicled on her family’s new reality show. However, the Hulu series won’t reveal everything. Viewers have commented on how the show seems to ignore the Astroworld tragedy. Travis Scott’s killer gig took place months before Kylie gave birth. While some will likely criticize this choice, others will be content to watch the KarJenner family continue to grow.

The Kardashians Season 1 airs new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.

Source: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

