Kylie Jenner pregnant in the audience of the tragic Astroworld concert: how is she?

The heir of the klan Kardashian was in the audience of the concert of the fellow rapper where 8 people lost their lives

These have been hours of apprehension for all fans of Kylie Jenner. The beautiful girl and heir of the Kardashian klan was in the audience of the festival last November 5th Astroworld, the concert organized in Houston by his partner Travis Scott. From here came terrible news: the huge throng of people, completely out of control, led to the death of 8 people.

Everything happened in a few seconds. At the event, attended by about 50 thousand people, at a certain point around 9 pm the participants in the rear began to push the public who were at the level of the barriers. This real human wave literally overwhelmed those present, who were crushed against the stage.

Unfortunately, the rescue arrived immediately on the spot was useless: the emergency services cars tried to make their way through the crowd, but by the time they arrived it was already too late. And it doesn’t stop there. Travis Scott himself has tried on more than a few occasions to calm the spirits, interrupting the concert and asking people to stop pushing. Beyond the deaths, the final toll is even more serious: about 300 people suffered minor injuries after the concert and as many as 17 were taken to hospital.

Obviously, beyond the fact itself, what is of particular concern is the fact that Kylie Jenner, who has been together with Travis Scott for about 3 years, is currently pregnant.

How is Kylie Jenner after Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

To give us some more updates is People magazine, which published in a recent article the statements of a source close to Kylie who confirmed that the influencer left the festival without any consequences whatsoever. Fortunately, therefore, both she and the baby she is carrying are fine.

The confirmation of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy arrived last August. The baby on arrival will therefore be the second of the Jenner-Scott family, after the baby Flocks born in 2018. We do not know, at least for the moment, the sex of the unborn child.