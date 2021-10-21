Kylie Jenner pregnant, will be mom squared. The emotion of the companion – Magazine

Rome, 8 September 2021 – It’s official, the big family Kardashian-Jenner it’s getting larger: Kylie Jenner, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (Bruce before transition) is pregnant: wait for his second child. Start with resuming the test pregnancy and the word “pregnant” the video, uploaded to her Instagram profile, with which Kylie confirms the rumors that had already spread in recent weeks. And the first to receive the news was, rightly, the partner and father of the unborn child: the rapper Travis Scott, who in the video we see embracing her belly almost incredulous with happiness. The clip continues with the images of the first ultrasound: together with the couple there is also Flocks, their first daughter, 3 years old last February 1, which they had ‘presented’ to the social world only after birth. “I was very young when I got pregnant – Kylie explained to the American press at the time – and I preferred privacy”.

Also this time the 24-year-old, engaged in her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics, he decided to share the intimate moment according to his own times and methods. And in the same video, here is also the moment when Kylie gives the announcement to her mother Kris: it is Stormi who gives her grandmother an envelope, she opens it and begins to leaf through the images of the first ultrasound. A few seconds to realize: “Wait a minute … you’re pregnant!”he says before bursting into laughter. Finally we see the whole family reunited: images alternating with short frames in with Kylie’s belly growing and a sweet accompanying music. How many months is the pregnancy is not known (for now).









What about the breakup between Kyle and Travis Scott? It had been talked about in recent months, to the desperation of the most avid fans in the universe Kardashian-Jenner. But, if there ever were any cracks in the relationship, now everything seems to be permanently mended. The thirty-year-old rapper, 4 albums to his credit and several collaborations with the likes of The Weeknd, Rihanna And Kendrick Lamar, appears in tags in the description of the video ad. Browsing through his Instagram profile, photos appear repeatedly with Stormi and his partner. If two clues are a coincidence, the proof that the relationship has found its stability seems unequivocally to come from the happy event.

What about the other Kardashians?

The rest of the extended family, which became famous above all for the now historic reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians (20 seasons, aired on the American channel E! From 2007 to 2021), he is happy for the young Kylie, the members of the clan enjoy the comforts of a millionaire life and the spotlight of the starsystem, on and off the TV. Some of them have even recently been in Italy. Kris Jenner, entrepreneur and matriarch of the group, was a Venice for the fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana, along with many other international stars, followed shortly after by Kourtney Kardashian. Before attending the event in the Serenissima, Kourtney made time for a real vacation on the Ligurian coast together with his current partner, Travis Barker, former drummer of the punk-rock group Blink-182. The two unleashed a “manhunt” photograph among her and his fans: following the trail of images posted on their respective social profiles, several boys and girls found them around beaches and villages to take a selfie together.









Always in Italy, but on the Amalfi Coast, has arrived this summer too Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s older sister, who has walked the runways as a Versace model in the last year. With Devin Booker, basketball player NBA of the Phoenix Suns, have chosen the Bel Paese to celebrate the first year together, away from the US paparazzi.

For now, the only one who cannot enjoy a simple vacation is Caitlyn Jenner. The biological father of Kendall and Kylie, Decathlon Olympic champion at the 1976 Montreal Games, has also become one of the greatest trans icons of the United States after documenting his transition, which began at age 66, with the documentary I Am Cait. This year he announced his candidacy with the Republican Party for the race to become governor of California. In the very latest Instagram post, we see her active in the election campaign at the Oxnard farms in Southern California: the challenger is the Democrat Gavin Newsom, who resigned early after a petition promoted by the Republicans. The polls don’t trust her, but with the Kardashian-Jenners, you never know.







