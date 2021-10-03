KYLIE JENNER PRESENTS THE FIRST BABY LINE • MVC Magazine

There could not have been a better time. Kylie Jenner, now one of the most successful beauty CEOs in the world, after the bikini line, now it arrives with a new cosmetic line. Is called Kylie Baby, and as the name implies, is dedicated to children. Like “celebrity endorsement”For the launch there could only be Kylie herself pregnant and Stormi, eldest daughter of the it girl and Travis Scott.

The new line dedicated exclusively to the care of the little ones includes four products: shower gel, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner. The packaging of the new line is an immersion in the world of children. The packaging of the products see a gradual shade from light blue to pastel pink, with cloud-shaped decorations and the name of the brand, “Kylie Baby”. Along with the four novelties, Kylie Baby offers other products including beauty-case, towels, combs and brushes. All products are entirely vegan and cruelty-free. A clean cosmetic line, in step with trends.

Introducing the new brand together with three-year-old Stormi, testimonial of the campaign, Kylie told her fans on Instagram. “I know we all want the absolute best for our kids, so making this line completely vegan and hypoallergenic was key to me! I am so proud of these products and couldn’t wait to share them with you and your families! Since I became a mother, it has been a dream of mine to create a clean, safe, effective and conscious baby care line”Said the 24-year-old.

To confirm the validity of the new products, Kylie added: “They are all tested and approved by Stormi; these are the only products we have used in the last two years. […] Baby products took so long to make because I wanted to make sure they passed all possible tests to make them safer for your children, and I wanted to create something that I would use on my children.“.

The collection will be available in perfumeries from tomorrow 28 September 2021.