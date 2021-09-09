Kylie Jenner puts her hand right there: mighty curves

Enchanting, Kylie Jenner covered in gold leaves everyone speechless but what makes you dream is her announcement addressed to the fans … in addition to her curves!

Young US businesswoman making her way around the world. Today for Kylie is a really important day and for the occasion he made a announcement to his fans. The followers were speechless seeing it covered in gold but what did the entrepreneur say? The eye of the most sees the detail: Kylie’s hand is right there.

Black eyes, long hair, full lips and heavenly curves. The American entrepreneur, a well-known face in the States, is becoming a real world star, famous all over the planet for her beauty. Class of 1997 and a career all downhill that of the young American, also helped by her fame dictated by participation in the series E! Keeping up with the Kardashians.

In fact, the young woman is the daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner. Her mother was married to Robert Kardashian and this union has sanctioned the success of the entrepreneur. Famous for her beauty but also for her cosmetics line, the young American is close to 300 thousand followers of Instagram. Numbers certainly destined to rise especially after his announcement …

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO >>> Bullying on Tik Tok, Kylie Jenner’s accusation: her harsh response

Kylie Jenner puts her hand there: today the launch!

Today is an important date which marks a double event for the entrepreneur. In fact, the young woman is celebrating her birthday and for the occasion she decided to launch her own new line of cosmetics named 24K Birthday. The launch will take place in the next few hours and the young Kardashian is not in the skin just like the fans.

His shots suggest colors with shades of gold but few people notice it. Most people, on the other hand, did not miss the spicy detail: Kylie puts her hand on her decollete and shows herself more sensual than ever!