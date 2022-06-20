Kylie Jenner, rare glimpse of her family life with Travis Scott and the children

On Father’s Day, Kylie Jenner shared rare family photos on Instagram.

Sunday June 19 on the occasion of Father’s Day, Kylie Jenner shared some pictures of her family life and her companion Travis Scott on her Instagram account. If the 25-year-old businesswoman only shares rare photos of her son, whose name has not yet been revealed, she made an exception for this very special day. “Happy birthday dad, we love you,” she soberly wrote. In the photo, the 31-year-old rapper lies on the bed eating noodles, while their son takes a nap on his chest. Next to them, their daughter Stormi (4 years old) is resting peacefully. On the other shot, we can see the little legs of the boy and the feet of his father.

Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott and their children

© Instagram of Kylie Jenner



Travis Scott and his son

© Instagram of Kylie Jenner



Last February, the couple welcomed their baby boy, initially named Wolf. A few weeks after giving birth, Kris Jenner’s daughter announced to her fans that she had changed her mind about the choice of the first name, explaining that “Wolf” did not correspond to the personality of her newborn. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to tell you because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere”, she wrote in Instagram “story”.

The little family was also seen at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 ceremony on May 15. For the occasion, Kylie Jenner was on the arm of her companion Travis Scott, but also of her daughter Stormi.