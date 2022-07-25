Kylie Jenner ready to be pregnant with Travis Scott for the third time?

On social networks, Kylie Jenner commented on a photo of Travis Scott which suggests that she is pregnant with her third child!

Just a few months ago, Kylie Jenner welcomed an adorable baby boy she had with Travis Scott. According to several rumors, it seems that the two are already thinking about the arrival of their 3rd child.

Kylie Jenner expands her family

While Kylie Jenner fans thought she had put an end to her relationship with Travis Scott, she finally surprised the Web. Last year she announced that she

Of course, the latter’s father is none other than Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner and the rapper have finally decided to give themselves another chance. And the least we can say is that they

On social networks, the young woman no longer hesitates to openly display a relationship with Travis Scott. She is madly in love with him and no longer hides it. Since the arrival of their son, they live on a small cloud.

For the moment, the mother has still not revealed the first name of her boy. But rumors claim that she is already thinking about having another baby. And for good reason, a comment has sown doubt in the minds of fans.

For her part, Kylie Jenner knows that her every move makes people talk. For six months, she has left her fans in doubt about her son’s first name. It seems that she is waiting for the right moment to make the buzz.

In the meantime, she again surprised her fans at the start of the week. Indeed, her darling Travis Scott shared a new photo on his Instagram account. His sweetheart then commented with very amazing emojis.

A surprising comment

Beneath the photo of Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner commented with a tongue-sticking emoji as well as many pregnant woman emojis. It was enough for the fans to wonder.

If many think that a new baby is on the way, other fans of Kylie Jenner are convinced that she wants to be talked about. Some also looked annoyed that the young woman play with the buzz.

One thing is certain, most think that the reality TV candidate is not expecting a third child. And for good reason, she is very discreet when she is pregnant. For her first pregnancy, she had said nothing to her fans.

If several media had announced that she was expecting a baby, Kylie Jenner did not never made her pregnancy official. She had decided to do it once her baby girl, Stormi, had come into the world.

She had also shared a very moving Youtube video on her nine months of pregnancy. For her son, she had waited a few months before announcing the very good news on her social networks.

For the moment, Kylie Jenner is therefore taking advantage of her small family of four. It remains to be seen whether she will consider having other children in a few years. It will still be necessary to show a little patience before knowing more.

For their part, the fans also want to know the first name of his son!