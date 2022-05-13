Kylie Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey: How Stars Celebrated Easter

This weekend, the egg hunt was on. Like every year, millions of people around the world take advantage of this day to offer chocolate to their loved ones. A moment that we most often share with family or friends, and where we plunge back into childhood for a few hours in order to find the chocolates hidden in the garden before tasting them. Celebrities also love celebrating Easter and are quick to share snaps of their day on Instagram. During this weekend, some stars like Vanessa Hudgens or Paris Hilton celebrated this holiday by participating in Coachella, others by spending time with family or by organizing a big meal.

Kylie Jenner’s grand party

If Ilona Smet took advantage of this weekend to get married and Victoria Beckham celebrated her 48andbirthday , Mariah Carey, for her part, saw things big for Easter since she had chocolates delivered by a giant rabbit. Reese Witherspoon dressed up her dog just like Amanda Seyfried, and Kylie Jenner threw a crazy party for her whole family. Indeed, as usual, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan wanted to spoil those around her. For the occasion, she had laid out XXL eggs with the name of each guest. She also offered a candy dispenser to each child present as well as many gifts. Stormi, True or even Saint were able to spend their day looking for eggs hidden in the huge garden.