Kylie Jenner responded to the memes about the shower, showing the one she really has at her house

21 January 2021




Kylie Jenner has noticed the many ironic posts concerning her lately and has had her say on the case!

It all started when the star had shown in the Stories a large shower with pink and black marble walls: many had started joking that they were disappointed that someone living in the #Riccanza as she had such a small shower head and poor water pressure.

The 23-year-old is now back on Instagram to correct the people of the web: actually that shower is in the Kylie Cosmetics offices and not in the mega villa where he lives in the area of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

It has therefore showed the shower he really has at home, focusing on various details such as that the water temperature is managed through electronic controls.

I keep seeing my damn shower on the internet. I posted a video of the shower I have in the office, I think it’s great but everyone seems to find the water pressure very disturbing“Kylie Jenner says as she shows the shower in a series of videos.

Therefore here is my real shower in my house. You can adjust the temperature and here is the water pressure. Thanks for your concern“concluded ironically.

Now we can sleep peacefully!

ph: getty images


