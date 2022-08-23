Kylie Jenner responds to a ‘troll’ who criticizes her lips

Kylie Jenner had to defend herself against a “troll” who saw fit to comment on her physical appearance, more specifically her lips.

It is well known, Kylie Jenner has luscious lips, and this more than when the public knew her during the first seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After having denied it for a long time, she finally confessed to using injections in her lips a few years ago to remedy a complex.

Just recently, Kylie shared a TikTok accompanied by her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou. The two young women are just posing for the camera.

In the comments, one person commented, “Lips, please,” indicating that they found them bigger than usual.

The person hadn’t paid attention, since it was actually a filter, which is obvious when you notice that Kylie and Stassie are “made up” exactly the same.

“It’s a filter, but go ahead,” Kylie replied simply. The perfect answer!



Below the video, several more comments on Kylie’s lips are still present, while others tell her that she looks gorgeous.

In any case, she does not seem affected by all this!

