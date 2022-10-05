Kylie Jenner responds to accusations that she was a ‘mean girl’ to ex-friend Bella Hadid at Paris fashion show

KYLIE Jenner has responded to accusations that she was a mean girl to her ex-friend Bella Hadid at the Paris Fashion Week Coperni show.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was seen laughing and whispering with BFF Stassie during the model’s iconic moment on the catwalk.

But Kylie, 25, offered an explanation for her behavior, responding to a fan’s accusing comment on social media.

Bella, also 25, starred in the Paris Fashion Week Coperni show over the weekend, as she posed fully nude on stage in front of hundreds of onlookers.

Several people armed with spray guns filled with a white paint-like substance emerged to cover her entire body in mist until miraculously a robe formed.

With full focus, the artists created a stunning off-the-shoulder midi look with a sexy thigh-high slit.

After the garment was created, Bella continued her walk around the runway, to the surprise of everyone present.

The model wore her hair in a sleek bun and had flawless yet subtle makeup.

Bella’s performance stole the show as the crowd was mesmerized by the unique dress.

Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant are the masterminds behind ultra-modern Parisian label Coperni, who proudly present their brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Video footage captured the legendary moment, but also a strange reaction from Kylie in the background.

NAUGHTY GIRL?

Amid the spray, fans could see the reality star lean over her BFF Stassie and whisper something with a smile.

The two laughed before returning their attention to the stage.

Fans on Twitter were not happy, accusing Kylie of being a “mean girl”.

“Not sure but it looks like Kylie and Stassie in the audience were giggling and laughing as the art performed and 4 some reason Iono there but it really gives ‘mean girl’ vibes…” wrote the One. Two.

But when similar comments surfaced on a TikTok clip, others sought to defend the makeup mogul.

“I bet they said something like fuck she looks so hot and giggled,” one wrote encouragingly.

Kylie responded to the fan, saying, “We said she was as f**k hot as we could ever get,” along with laughing emojis.

FASHION WEEK FOCAL POINT

Bella stunned on the Paris Fashion Week catwalk with risque outfits from top designers.

The model strutted down the catwalk as she went braless in a sheer bodysuit for Stella McCartney over the weekend.

Turning heads, Bella, who is Gigi Hadid’s sister, wore her dark locks and sported minimal makeup as she walked.

As onlookers watched, Bella could be seen wearing a nude thong underneath her daring outfit.

She also added mesh high heels to complicate the look while wowing fans with her edgy style.

KYLIE’S CLOSET

Kylie also brought her A-game to Paris, debuting a series of outfits at the top of fashion 2023.

The Hulu star was pictured heading to a Balenciaga show wearing a fuzzy hot pink dress.

On a previous outing, Kylie stepped out in a pair of electric blue Hermès shoes cut like a boot but with a peephole for her toes.

The mum-of-two was also pictured arriving at the Ritz Paris after attending Loewe’s spring-summer collection show.

She wore the $4,600 overcoat, $360 sunglasses, a white tank top with matching white Loewe briefs and the trademark black “puffy heels”, reminiscent of Minnie Mouse.

