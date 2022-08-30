Kylie Jenner Responds to Fan Fears She’s ‘Drugged’ and Suffering a ‘Breakdown’ After Spotting Signs in New Video

KYLIE Jenner has said she used drugs and suffered from depression after fans called her out for her strange behavior in a new video.

The reality star didn’t appear as usual in a clip from her Kylie Cosmetics launch party last week.

A fan shared the video on TikTok, showing a bewildered Kylie during a photoshoot at the makeup event.

The 25-year-old posed for photos with her daughter, Stormi, and the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, including her sisters Kendall, 26, Kim, 41, Khloe, 38, her mother, Kris, 66 years, while Kourtney, 43, stood on the sidelines.

The clip zoomed in on Kylie with her arm around her daughter, seemingly struggling to sit up.

The beauty mogul’s attention shifted away from the camera as she appeared to sway from side to side, trying to keep her composure.

Four-year-old Stormi looked worried for her mum as she looked at her, even though Kylie looked in another direction.

The video included the caption: “Kylie had one too many. She’s on! »

Fans questioned Kylie’s behavior in the comments, saying the mother-of-two was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“It’s not tired…. She’s taking something,” one person speculated, while another thought she was “drugged.”

“It looks like pills unfortunately,” added a third.

Others believed the young mum’s actions were due to “exhaustion” after caring for two children at home.

“Something was wrong. She didn’t look like herself that day,” another worried fan wrote.

” It’s sad. She is on the verge of depression,” one of them wondered.

Kylie herself set the record straight in the comments on TikTok, assuring fans that the video is not what it seems.

“omg those comments. I don’t take drugs and I’m not on the verge of depression. But thank you for your concern,” she wrote.

HEARLING CONFESSION

Fans recently learned that Kylie has been going through a tough time since giving birth to her son six months ago.

In a new trailer for the second season of Hulu’s family show, The Kardashians, Kylie confessed to suffering from postpartum depression.

“I should be really happy right now. I just had this new baby,” Kylie said earlier in the trailer.

“But I cried nonstop for about three weeks,” Kylie told her older sister Kendall.

Earlier this year, the star opened up to fans about her post-pregnancy struggle, revealing, “Postpartum hasn’t been easy. It’s very difficult. This experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter. »

She continued, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It was just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to life without saying that because I think we can watch on the internet…and it might seem a lot easier for other people, but it hasn’t been easy for me…”

The TV personality added: “…One time I realized that – I was putting pressure on myself – and I keep reminding myself that I made a full human being.

“A beautiful, healthy boy, and we need to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back not even physically, just mentally after the birth. »

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott.

However, unlike Stormi, who makes numerous appearances on Kylie’s social media, the same can’t be said for the little one’s younger brother.

NAME GAME

Kylie has been incredibly private with her baby boy when it comes to photos, and she and Travis, 31, have yet to reveal the little one’s nickname.

After the stars welcomed their second child, they named him Wolf before revealing they had decided to change it.

Kardashian fans have had various theories as to why the famous couple kept a tight lid on their son’s name.

The makeup mogul recently shared a little glimpse of her six-month-old son on her Instagram Stories.

The mum-of-two posted a boomerang of her walking with her son, tucked to her chest in an infant harness.

She shared the video with a black and white filter, with the caption “Morning” and a butterfly emoji.

Fans shared a theory on an online thread that her son might be called ‘Butterfly’, with one writing: ‘Is his name going to be Butterfly Effect Webster. »

Another user pointed out that Butterfly Effect is a song from her baby daddy Travis’ album Astroworld.

Kylie teased fans with snaps of her son, keeping his face out of sight of the camera.

