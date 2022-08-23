Kylie Jenner responds to the troll who mocked her lips

Kylie Jenner – June 2021 – 2021 Parsons Award – New York – Getty

Kylie Jenner fired back at a troll who mocked her lips.

The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star has hit out at a netizen who laughed at her pout after she appeared to showcase a new look in a TikTok video with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, which featured sees them wearing black tops.

The troll wrote: “Lips please” before adding grinning, sweaty and skull emojis, prompting a furious response from Kylie, 25, who added: “This is the filter, but take it out,” according to The Sun.

The exchange prompted a number of comments from Kylie’s fans, one of whom wrote: “It’s the filter but go away. I would cry myself to sleep after that. »

Another defended the original poster, adding, “If she has to say no they don’t really look like that it’s the filter like they look better without the filter why the hell is she putting that clownish filter on lol . »

Kylie previously confessed to undergoing lip filler treatments after long speculation that she underwent cosmetic procedures to polish her look.