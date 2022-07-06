Kylie Jenner reveals a rare glimpse of her daily life with Travis Scott!

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner revealed part of her daily life with Travis Scott. And it seems that both like sandwiches.

It is rare to see the interior of Kylie Jenner’s house. Or rather see this one revealing her daily life with Travis Scott. Her fans are more used to seeing her parade on the red carpets and attend the various Fashion Weeks. However, there is little she revealed an intimate moment of her life with her companion.

Her little boy, her happiness

But what undoubtedly attracts the fans of Kim Kardashian’s sister the most is undoubtedly her little boy. Indeed, the young woman gave birth a few months ago and tasted again the joy of becoming a mother by giving birth to Wolf.

Or rather, a little boy whose real name we still don’t know. Since Kylie Jenner admitted that she had changed the first name of her wonder, several days after her birth. But this does not mean that she revealed her new identity.

Never mind, he still happens to reveal the face of his baby to his followers. Or rather, a part of his body. Indeed, the darling of Travis Scott prefers to preserve the privacy of her child and is right. And this even more with all the hysterical fans who can follow the beauty.

In fact, you suspect that at the appearance of an arm, a finger, or even an ear of the little boy, This is causing a huge buzz on social media. Especially since Kim K’s sister made a funny decision before giving birth.

A decision that fuels the buzz even more when her little boy appears on the small screen of a smartphone. Indeed, if you did not know, Kylie Jenner had chosen to delete all its networks before her baby arrives.

Not sure that the brands with which she collaborates agree with this choice. But the thing is, she did. And that she was missed by many fans. The latter no longer seeing her on Instagram and others for a long time.

Kylie Jenner and her sandwiches with Travis Scott

But time is now caught up. Indeed, the sister of Kendall Jenner continues to post publications on her account. Whether it’s to show off her gorgeous body in an outfit that cuts her wonders or show off her love.

However, his love with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner almost didn’t know him anymore. Since the two were separating several months before the announcement of the second pregnancy. Today, it is ancient history and happiness seems to be found.

As evidenced by the recent publications of the pretty brunette on the networks. Publications in which she reveals her daily life with the man of her life. For example, a few days ago, the lovebirds wanted to cook sandwiches.

That’s why Kylie Jenner revealed some shots of their “cooking” afternoon. By giving, at the same time, some recipes to make sandwiches that will make your mouth water.

According to the emojis used and the phrases that accompanied the posts, Kylie Jenner seemed quite happy with the result. Aesthetically, there was nothing to complain about. It remains to be seen whether in terms of taste, the couple has also assured.