Kylie Jenner reveals her tip for a radiant complexion in an Instagram video

While Kylie Jenner has just announced the release of a makeup collection in collaboration with her sister Kendall, the reality star is back on social networks with a new makeup tutorial. Unveiled on the Instagram account of her brand Kylie Cosmetics, the video shows Kylie Jenner doing a spring makeup with the new products of the KENDALL + KYLIE 2.0 range. Available from April 6, the collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter and blusher palette as well as a peach lip gloss and 3 lip pencils. When the video begins, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has already applied her foundation and concealer and tackles the part that interests us most: the application of her blush.

How to display the radiant face of Kylie Jenner?

Although it is a must in make-up routines, blush is more popular with the arrival of spring to bring color to the complexion and display a fresh look. Armed with a dense brush, Kylie Jenner begins by taking a creamy pink blush and dabbing it onto her cheekbones, blending it upwards to her temples. The star then sweeps her blush over the bridge of her nose to give her complexion the illusion of having spent a few moments in the sun. Once the blush application is complete, she applies her finger to a little highlighter on the top of her cheekbones, a rosy eye shadow, mascara, a nude lipstick and a loose powder to set everything. Something to inspire for our spring looks.