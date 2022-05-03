Kylie Jenner reveals that she gained more than 25 kilos in her last pregnancy

Kylie Jenner gained more than 25 kilos with her last baby

The famous businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner has recently revealed that she gained more than 25 kilos during her last pregnancy, something that apparently not even she imagined to be true.

Everything seems to indicate that the last pregnancy Kylie Jenner’s was more complicated and even now, almost three months after having her baby, she continues to suffer some damage from it.

The model, who is also the mother of Stormy4 years old, announced through a video on his official Instagram account, that he has barely managed to lose 40 pounds, of the 60 he gained.

I gained 60 pounds in pregnancy. I have dropped 40”, commented the socialite.

The celebrity stated that there is no secret to boosting her weight loss, she is simply trying to be healthy after the birth of her son in February and that walking and doing Pilates are her favorite exercises.

I’m just trying to be healthy and patient. Walking/pilates is my favorite combination.”









It’s worth mentioning that this all comes a few weeks after the Kylie Cosmetics founder told fans that her abdominal muscles were contracting, as she was seen posing in a crop top on social media.

Following the birth of her first child in 2018, Kylie claimed she planned her first workout soon after welcoming her.

However, she reminded her fans that recovering after a pregnancy can be mentally and physically challenging for her, despite what they may see on Instagram.

I planned my first training on Monday to get in shape. People may think that after having Stormi I bounced back so fast and everything could seem perfect, but that’s a misconception of what appears on Instagram sometimes.”

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner often shares details of her life publicly, either through reality television about her family, who has just returned to the screen, or using her social networks.

However, when it comes to her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, the youngest of the Kardashians prefers to maintain a certain secrecy.

After five years of romance, rumors surrounding their love story have ranged from a possible engagement to a breakup, causing their followers to sometimes wonder if they are really still together.

However, the businesswoman seems to have clarified all the doubts after the special message that she dedicated to the father of her children on the occasion of her birthday.