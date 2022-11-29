Kylie Jenner reveals the first photos of her son

If Kylie Jenner has still not revealed the new name of her son, she has however published a first glimpse of her baby of nine months. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan shared a series of photos on her Instagram account on Monday on which the little curly head of her soon-to-be 10-month-old child appears. Her 4.5-year-old daughter Stormi and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, are also pictured.

A few weeks after giving birth, the reality star revealed in an Instagram story that her son was no longer called Wolf Webster. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to tell you because I keep reading Wolf everywhere,” she wrote.

In the last episode of the second season of “Kardashians”, the 25-year-old revealed that the name of her baby is still the same. “This year has been very transformative for me. There are so many things that really turn me on, spending time with my babies, really immersing myself in my work…I’ll let you know when it changes. Maybe in season 3”, she dropped in front of the camera. Answer, therefore, within a few months.