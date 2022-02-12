Kylie Jenner reveals the name of her second child

A week after the announcement of the baby’s birth, the super entrepreneur revealed the name of the second baby she had by rapper and record producer Travis Scott. This is what the newcomer to the Jenner / Webster house is called

A week ago Kylie Jenner had announced, with a post on Instagram, the birth of the second child had by Travis Scott, which took place on February 2. The influencer, model and entrepreneur had posted a black and white photo of the baby’s hand. In the caption only the date of birth, and a little blue heart.

The baby’s name hadn’t been revealed, perhaps she and Travis still weren’t sure what they would call him. But yesterday, Kylie Jenner unveiled the name of Stormi’s little brother once again on her social networks.

Wolf is the name of Kylie Jenner’s second child

On Instagram, where she is followed by 310 million followers (to which are added the 25.5 million who follow the account Kylie Cosmeticsplus several other millions of people who follow his brands Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and the swimwear brand Kylie Swim), Jenner posted a story.

This time no photos, only the name of the little one with the addition of a little white heart. “Wolf Webster,” reads the story. After Stormi, which derives from “storm” or “storm”, Wolf, a wolf cub, arrives at Webster’s house. Webster is the real surname of Travis Scott, who at the registry office is called Jacques Bermon Webster II.