Kylie Jenner says she’s ‘creating new magic’ for Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner the scientist! The reality star paid a visit to her Kylie Cosmetics lab and revealed to fans that she was up to something new.

“In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever,” Jenner, 24, captioned a photo carousel via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3. In the photos, the beauty mogul is seen rocking a white lab coat while inspecting and weighing a variety of colorful and shimmering products at the company’s testing center in Milan, Italy.

Her famous family members applauded her big move with her sister Khloe Kardashian writing in the comments section, “Here’s my baby!” Momager Kris Jenner commented with several cheering emojis. The official Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account wrote: “so exciting”.

The Kylie’s life alum launched the makeup brand in 2015. She then decided to sell 51% of her business to Coty Inc. in November 2019 for $600 million.

“The reason I sold half of my business was to have this great infrastructure to go global,” Jenner revealed in her Inside Kylie Cosmetics Part Three: Kylie 2.0 Youtube video, released in July 2021.

The label has also been rebranded, relaunched as both clean and vegan.

The expansion of his empire was not the only engine of metamorphosis. According to the Kylie Skin founder, giving her makeup a 2.0 upgrade was “always” her end goal.

“I learned so much, so much more than I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” Jenner said. “Being clean and vegan and cruelty-free and paraben-free, all of those things are really important to me now. I just had to be really proud of everything I post.

She continued: “I want to be proud of the things that I make and the things that, you know, I sell to people. I just want everyone to feel good when they wear my makeup and see the love we put into it.

Kylie echoed similar sentiments years before in her 2019 cover story with Harper’s Bazaar Arabiathat she shared with her mother.

“I’m not really doing it to make money or to think so far in the future if it’s going to be a super hit. I just knew my talents and was passionate about makeup, lips and lipsticks,” Kylie said. “He’s been true love to me for as long as I can remember. I didn’t even know you could really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with what I felt.