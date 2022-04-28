Kylie Jenner Says She’s Working on Getting Her ‘Abs’ Back After Baby #2: Watch E! News UK

Kylie Jenner may have just had her second baby, but she’s already working on her abs to make “a comeback,” as seen in one of her latest Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner celebrated her body in a recent Instagram story, sharing a video of herself in a black long-sleeved crop top and black sweatpants and showing off her post-baby body. “My abs here are finally trying to come back,” the reality star wrote on the video, where she played music in the background in what appeared to be her bedroom.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@littleaboutkylie)

Although the Kylie Beauty founder said she’s been working on her abs since having her second baby with Travis Scott, a recent photo shows her more beautiful than ever! The 24-year-old was a vision in white as she joined her family to The Kardashians premieres at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Thursday (April 7). She posed in a white dress that hugged every inch of her trademark curves, with a handful of chic bows tied at her shoulder and chest.

Kylie also paired the outfit with white latex leggings and matching white pumps and swept her raven-colored locks back into a chic bun. The train of her dress followed her as she joined her family inside the theater.

Along with working on her body, Kylie has also been working hard to keep her family closer than ever as her second child arrives. A source EXCLUSIVELY disclosed to HollywoodLife early March that the California native was hoping to keep dad Travis more at home these days to spend more time with their kids.

“It’s a very important time in their lives, and she needs him more than ever,” the source explained. “Travis has been incredibly supportive throughout Kylie’s pregnancy, and she always wants him there morning, noon and night. Kylie understands that he will have work obligations or appearances, but other than that, she wants him home for now.

Becoming parents to two young children has been an adjustment for Kylie and Travis, the source notes. “It’s been quite an undertaking, but Kylie is so natural and Travis has been amazing. They are both completely devoted to each other and their two children. The insider also shared that Stormi has “been quite the little helper” to her newborn brother. “It’s so adorable because Stormi wants to help out whenever she can, and she won’t leave her little brother alone. She is already the best big sister,” they said. HL has reached out to reps for Kylie and Travis for comment.