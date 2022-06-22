Kylie Jenner Says Stormi “Loves Making” Her Coffee: Watch the Video

But first coffee! Kylie Jenner documented his daughter, Stormi Websteroffering her a mug of beer in a recent Instagram story, as the little one showed off her impressive skills.

“Like to make me coffee”, the The Kardashians star, 24, wrote of the first video taken on Monday, June 20. The clip showed her daughter, 4, standing in front of the Keurig coffee machine brewing a special pick-me-up in the morning.

In the following clip, Stormi, whom Jenner shares with the rapper Travis Scott, 31, continued with her baby barista skills and could be heard saying, “I’ll make two for you.” The Kylie Cosmetics founder responded with a sweet “Thank you, baby” to her daughter who then announced that her mom’s coffee needed three more creamers. The reality star disagreed, however, noting that she only wanted two in her cup. “Okay,” replied the youngster, but he didn’t look very happy about it!

Jenner loves spending time with her little one. On June 8, the beauty mogul took her daughter on a bit of beauty-focused shopping. “It’s a very special day today because I’m taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the California native said of her line, Kylie Cosmetics, in a video shared via Instagram at the time. . “Are you excited?” Jenner asked her eldest, who enthusiastically replied “Yeah!”

The video then cut to the mother-daughter duo arriving at the retailer. “I’m so excited,” Jenner exclaimed, holding her child’s hand.

The Jenner-Websters were dressed in coordinating ensembles, with Jenner opting for a pastel pink and yellow halter top, baggy white pants and pink pointy-toe heels. Stormi matched her mom with a pink and yellow floral print halter dress, white sneakers and a mini Prada handbag.

“I took my gorgeous angel baby goosey girl to see @Kylieskin & @Kyliecosmetics at @Ultabeauty. Always such a dream on every visit. Thanks to the entire Ulta team always,” Jenner wrote on an additional Instagram post, which shared more behind-the-scenes photos from inside the store.

The keeping up with the Kardashians alum, who also shares a son formerly known as Wolf with Scott, celebrated the joys of being “a young mom” for Mother’s Day this year. “Being a new mom just means we met a little early and I can love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned a series of photos and videos on May 8 via Instagram. The clips showed her daughter playing on the beach and spelling her name in the sand.

Jenner, who became pregnant at 19, always knew she wanted to start a family. “That’s really what I wanted…to be a young mom,” she said. Paper Magazine in February 2019. “I thought, this is what I want to do, and if people accept it or don’t accept it, then I’m okay with every outcome.”

