Kylie Jenner Shares a Cute, Not-So-Instagramable Snapshot of Travis Scott and Their Kids

On Father’s Day, Kylie Jenner shared family photos on Instagram. Cute shots, sure, but far from Kardashian-Jenner family standards.

Kylie Jenner wanted mark the party fathers, on Sunday, June 19, using Instagram. Indeed, the 25-year-old businesswoman shared some pictures of his family. In addition to the photos of her companion, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner also unveiled photos of her son, including the name has still not been revealed. “Happy Father’s Day, we love you“, she wrote in the caption to the photos.

In one of these photos, Travis Scott, 31, can be seen lying on the bed eating noodles, their son taking a gentle nap on his father’s chest. Next to the father of the family, we can see Stormi, 4 years old, also resting. A very cute photo, but which visibly lacking in clarity. In another snap shared by Kim Kardashian’s sister, you can see her son’s little legs and his dad’s feet, both obviously wearing the same shoes whose condition remains questionable.

The name of their son remains a mystery

Kylie Jenner rarely shares pictures of his son. Obviously, she ignored this rule for Father’s Day. This little piece of cabbage, born last February, was initially named Wolf. Just weeks after she was born, Kylie and Travis announced they were going change their son’s name.

The daughter of Kris Jenner had explained in particular that Wolf did not fit the personality of his son. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to tell you because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere“, she had written on Instagram. Note that the small family had been seen at the Billboard Music Awards 2022 from May 15th. For this occasion, only the couple and Stormi were out.