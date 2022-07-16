Kylie Jenner shares a glimpse of her son and daughter Stormi in new baby announcement

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kylie Jenner has shared an adorable video of her baby boy and daughter Stormi in a new Kylie Baby ad.

Jenner, 24, took to Instagram and TikTok on Thursday to share her favorite spaces in her child’s room while applying Kylie Baby products to her 5-month-old son.

“My favorite spaces in my kid’s room + new @kyliebaby,” the reality star wrote in her Instagram post.

In the sweet video, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family promoted her new soothing balm and lip cheek stick. Fans got a glimpse of the tiny legs of Jenner’s baby boy and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, who both stole the show in the new post.

The beauty mogul also gave a mini-tour of her daughter’s fabulous closet, which included fashion pieces such as Gucci shoes, Prada items and Fendi hats. The video also featured a wooden rocking motorcycle, toy trains, shelves with woven baskets and a cozy seating area with a table for two children.

On Kylie Baby’s Instagram account, the company posted several photos of Jenner with her son with the caption “Baby toessss.”

Jenner shares two children with nine-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott, Stormi and the baby boy they welcomed in February.

The couple previously announced that their son’s name was Wolf Jacques Webster. The baby’s name comes from the rapper’s first name “Sicko Mode.” However, Jenner revealed in March via her Instagram Story that they at least changed her first name because Wolf “really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The couple have been dating since 2017, but reportedly separated in 2019 and continued to co-parent their daughter. Jenner and Scott reconciled in 2021. The “Keeping Up with the Kardasians” alum announced she was pregnant last September and hosted a baby shower in January.

There was no update from Jenner or Scott on what name they decided to give their son.