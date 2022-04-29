Kylie Jenner shares a quote on death and worries her fans!

Kylie Jenner continues to worry her fans. Recently via her social networks, the businesswoman published a post… Focused on death.

Kylie Jenner is not in top form at believe some of his fans. Indeed, the young mother who would suffer from postpartum depression to date revealed a post… Focused on death. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kylie Jenner is an outstanding working girl

To this day who does not know Kylie Jenner? Propelled by the unmissable show Keeping Up With The Kardashiansthe pretty brunette has continued to amaze her fans with her projects.

Passionate about make-up, the main interested party launched – at first – a simple range which met with great success around the world. Now, countless products are available to delight its consumers.

“I always thought that the makeup and skincare went hand in hand so I thought about launching a skincare line pretty soon after launching Kylie Cosmetics. I wanted to focus on this brand first so that it would be well established before launching Kylie Skin,” has also confessed the star for Elle in 2020.

But also : “I can’t believe it’s already been a year since it was launched! “. Yes, Kylie Jenner does not lack ambition.

If the star is focus about his career, his life family comes first! In the city, Kendall’s sister is also the proud mother of two children born from her relationship with Travis Scott.

And his eldest named Stormi accompanies him everywhere. Even at work! “Kylie is going to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it (…)”, assured Kris Jenner in a YouTube video. “I’ve never seen anything like it. She’s so patient.”

The influencer’s fans are worried about her

For several months, Kylie Jenner has decided to slow down! And for good reason, North’s aunt hosted her second child last February.

Being very close to her followers, the young mother let it be known that she suffered from postpartum depression to this day. “I just wanted to tell you and my ‘postpartum mums’ that this period is complicated. Personally, it’s a little more difficult than with my daughter”, hasshe confessed on social networks.

And also add: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to resume my daily life without telling you that”.

Aware of her notoriety, Kylie Jenner also wanted to raise awareness public opinion on this. “I think all moms look on the Internet to see how others are doing and you can quickly tell yourself that it seems easy for some. So we put pressure on ourselves. In any case, know that it was not easy for me »she added.

But this Wednesday, April 27, the ex of Tyga has taken aback his community because of a post that she has published. Its publication featured a drawing by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara.

“I try to live my life without you. I die a little each day clinging to a dying love. It’s like that. I like you. I need you “, could we read in the caption. A post that would be alarming according to Internet users.

“Kylie has not been well for several months… This is the first time that she has posted such a creepy thing”has also analyzed an anonymous. ” It’s depressing. I feel like she highlights his relationship with Travis Scott. I feel like she needs help.” added another. To be continued…