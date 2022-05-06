Kylie Jenner shares a rare photo with her darling Travis Scott!

Kylie Jenner has just ignited her social networks with a photo of her with the father of her children, Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner is happier than ever in the arms of Travis Scott. The pretty brunette has just proved it by sharing a magnificent photo of her couple with the rapper on social networks. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner new mom

Kylie Jenner is thrilled. On February 2, the young woman welcomed her second child. After giving birth to a pretty little girl, it was a little boy who came to enlarge the Kardashian – Jenner clan.

Unfortunately, this second pregnancy was not easy for the young mother who has since suffered from postpartum. A difficult experience that she does not hesitate to share with her fans on social networks.

“I wanted to tell you that this experience for me personally was a little more difficult than with my daughter”. This is what the pretty brunette wrote on her Instagram account a few weeks ago before adding: “It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to take backwe daily without telling you that. »

Kylie Jenner also wanted to support all the mothers who are faced with this period following childbirth. “I think all moms look on the Internet to see how others are doing and you can quickly tell yourself that it seems easy for some. So we put pressure on ourselves. Anyway, it was not easy for me. »

And carry on “It was tough. I didn’t even think I would be able to do this workout today. But I’m here and I feel better. »

“It’s normal not to be well. Once I realized that I was putting too much pressure on myself, I thought the best thing to think about was that I had given birth to a human being, a beautiful, healthy boy. » In short, reassuring words. MCE TV tells you more about Kylie Jenner.

Travis Scott the love of his life

Despite this difficult period, Kylie Jenner was still able to count on the support of those close to her. And more particularly on that of her partner, Travis Scott.

Indeed, if the relationship between the two lovebirds is not 100% defined, it would seem that the duo is more complicit than ever.

A photo uploaded to Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account has just proven itself. The parents of Stormi and little “Wolf” (who has since changed his name) appear very cuddly on the beach.

Dressed in a sublime white dress, the young mother embraces her darling. The latter, meanwhile, exposes himself shirtless in simple jeans. A publication that did not fail to cause a sensation among Internet users.

Thanks to this shot, Kylie Jenner collected over 11 million likes and thousands of comments all more positive from each other. Proof that fans love the duo. So cute !