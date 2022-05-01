Kylie Jenner shares an adorable message to Travis Scott on Instagram!

In Story from her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner made an adorable declaration of love to her darling Travis Scott for his birthday!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a very eventful 2021. When they announced their separation a few years ago, the two decided to get back together. Whole, .

Kylie Jenner celebrates her darling on Instagram

Shortly after the birth of their daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott then decided to end their relationship. Rumors claimed that the rapper had been unfaithful. Comments denied by the two concerned.

Kylie Jenner had spoken on social networks to put an end to these words. Other rumors then claimed that she had left Travis Scott because of his lack of commitment.

At the time, the young man would have refused to marry. Or to start a bigger family. But since then, water has flowed under the bridge. Last year, the two lovebirds decided to get back together.

Many fans have also thought that the main interested. And the least we can say is that they were not mistaken. Shortly after these rumors, Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy.

On her Instagram account, Stormi’s mom announced that she was pregnant again with Travis Scott. Last February, the two welcomed a baby boy. The latter has, for now,.

As a reminder, Kylie Jenner had announced that her boy was called Wolf. But a few weeks later, she finally changed her mind. Travis Scott and his sweetheart have found that.

Kris Jenner adores Travis Scott

For now, Kylie Jenner does not want to reveal the name of his son because she hasn’t changed it on the papers yet. It will therefore be necessary to show a little patience before knowing how she names her child.

While waiting to learn more, Kylie Jenner has decided to make a adorable declaration of love to Travis Scott. This Saturday, April 30, she shared several photos in Story from her Instagram account.

Kim Kardashian’s sister celebrated Travis Scott’s 31st birthday. In the caption of her photo, the beauty then wrote: “Happy birthday my love my best friend” . All accompanied by white hearts.

Subsequently, Kylie Jenner called Travis Scott a “the most special person and the father of our babies” . For his part, Kris Jenner, also wished a happy birthday to the father of his grandchildren.

She then revealed about her: “Happy Birthday Travis!” You are such an amazing and amazing dad. And it’s so much fun and such a joy. And a blessing to see you raising your children” .

Kylie Jenner’s mom also added: ” I am so proud of you. And I wish you a most magical day! Thank you for being such a special part of our family. I love you ! » .

One thing is certain, Travis Scott is much loved in the Kardashian Jenner family. He also received adorable messages for his 31st birthday. Case to follow!