Kylie Jenner shares family photos with her son, Stormi and more – Hollywood Life

Image credit: RCF/MEGA

Kylie Jenner reflected on some recent “highlights” on Nov. 28. At the start of the Instagram gallery, the makeup mogul uploaded Monday, Kylie, 25, was holding her and Travis Scott9 month old son standing next to their daughter, Stormi Webster, 4. Kylie kept her son’s face away from the camera, and in another shot (fourth in the gallery), she held her hand above her boy’s face as they sat on her lawn well maintained. Later in the gallery, Kylie cuddled her daughter as they wore matching pajamas. Kylie also gave Travis, 31, some love, leaning in to kiss the “Sicko Mode” rapper.

Other “highlights” included fine art, nail art, a mirror selfie with tough boots, and a moment in the pool. Some fans were happy to see the photos – “every photo makes me happier and happier,” one wrote – while others were a bit impatient. “Girl, show us that fucking baby,” said one fan, who was quickly chided by many of Kylie’s 373 million followers. “I like how the baby’s privacy is protected. It will never be the same once he gets older,” one follower said.

A day before sharing these photos, Kylie posted a video of the huge Christmas tree she had put up in her home. Kylie’s tree appears to be at least two stories tall, and after workers decorated it with lights and ornaments, it really captured the spirit of the season. “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas,” Kylie’s big sister commented, Kourtney Kardashianon the IG post.

Expect Kylie and Travis to make plenty more vacation memories in December. In the season finale of The Kardashians, the KarJenners headed to Las Vegas to support Travis at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. “I’m definitely going for female support vibes, not really star of the night tonight,” Kylie said of her outfit that night. “Our daughter is here with us to watch the show. I love whenever she can come with us. I learned a lot from my mother and the importance of family. It’s the same for all of us, it’s a family matter.

Later in the episode, Kylie explained how 2022 has been “very transformative. [year] for me. … There are so many amazing things that really turn me on – just spending time with my babies and really diving into my work. My baby’s name is still Wolf. I’ll let you know when I change it. Maybe I’ll tell you guys in season three.