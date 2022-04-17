Kylie Jenner Shares New Photo of Her Son After Name Change: See Pic

Just a look. Kylie Jenner showed another photo of her and Travis Scottthe son of, but she kept her face hidden.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, posted a photo via her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 17. The snap appeared to show Scott, 66, holding their son in his arms. Her tattooed hand was shown holding her baby boy. The baby wore tiny black and red sneakers with denim bottoms. The rapper, meanwhile, wore jeans with colorful patches, a light blue plaid shirt and multiple diamond rings.

The family was celebrating Easter with daughter Stormi, 4, and the rest of Kris Jennerthe extended family of. Kylie bought all the little girls their own gumball machines (personalized with their names), pink bikes were waiting for lots of kids and Kris, 66, had Easter baskets for everyone, even her adult children. Scott revealed via social media that his and Kylie’s daughter received a basket full of new dolls.

The first photo of Kylie’s son was shared just days after he was born. the The Kardashians The star announced her arrival by sharing a photo of Stormi holding the newborn’s hand, writing “2/2/22”.

Jenner shared the second look at her baby boy in March when she showed the baby’s bare feet resting on his belly in a black and white snap.

The makeup mogul has yet to show her son’s face or reveal his name. While his birth certificate was originally filed as Wolf Jacques Webster, the two announced in March that they had decided to change their name.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” they wrote in a statement via their Instagram Stories on March 21. “We really didn’t feel like it was him.”

The California native later revealed that the name had not yet been announced or legally changed, as she wanted to make sure it matched her child.

“We haven’t officially changed it,” Jenner said. entertainment tonight earlier this month. “Before officially changing it, I want to make sure. … Wolf was never on our list. It was just something Khloe [Kardashian] suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

Although fans weren’t told her son’s new name, the Jenner-Kardashian clan is aware. “There is a name [that is]I think, lingering, but she really wants to make sure,” Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian Told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Friday, April 15. “It’s a very big decision. It’s the hardest thing in life to name a child.

