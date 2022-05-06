Kylie Jenner shares PDA photos with shirtless Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are closer than ever.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted photos on Instagram Thursday of her and the rapper holding each other tight during a romantic sunset on the beach while on a tropical vacation.

Jenner, 24, wore a skin-tight white T-shirt dress that went down to her ankles while a shirtless Scott, 31, hugged her in baggy jeans.

The ‘Kardashians’ star, who rarely shares snaps with her beau these days, captioned the post with a white heart, butterfly and sunset emojis.

Sister Khloé Kardashian commented on a butterfly and two white heart emojis below the photos, and mom Kris Jenner added heart-eye and heart emojis.

Kylie didn’t specify where she and Scott traveled, but she did post more photos and videos of their 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, feeding lizards on a beach.

Instagram Stories did not appear to include the couple’s 3-month-old son, whose new name has yet to be revealed. Kylie’s assistant Maguire Grace Amundsen also posted a photo posing with the reality star outside a lavish villa.

The family vacation might not last too long, as Scott is set to perform at Miami hotspot E11EVEN on Saturday night for his first public appearance since his Astroworld festival in November 2021, when 10 fans died in a crowd crush.

Kylie’s sweet post comes less than a week after she made it clear the two were more than just co-parents when she wished her “love” and “best friend” a happy birthday on Saturday.

The beauty mogul and the “Sicko Mode” rapper started dating in April 2017. They broke up in October 2019 before rekindling their romance in early 2021.

Kylie and Scott welcomed their second child in February after having a more public pregnancy than the first. She sadly didn’t confirm she was going to be a mom until after Stormi arrived in February 2018.