Kylie Jenner shares rare new photos of the baby boy and his sister Stormi wearing matching shoes

Image credit: MEGA

Kylie Jenner blessed fans with a brand new image of her baby boy! Well, part of him, at least. The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on October 5 to share some snapshots of what her life was like after returning from Milan Fashion Week and included a photo of her little one rocking matching Nikes in her slideshow with her older sister, 4 years old stormy. The sweet snapshot only showed their feet and it looked like Kylie and Travis ScottThe little boy from stood in front of Stormi. Their matching sneakers were decorated in different shades of brown with red laces. The little boy, whose name is not yet known, wore gray track shorts, while Stormi rocked gray socks with her shoes. The image can be seen in the fourth photo in the slideshow below.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Kristen Jenner (@kyyliefan)

In another image, which is the final image included in the carousel above, a bikini-clad Kylie sat on a lounge chair by the pool and leaned over her baby boy. Although her arm blocks most of his face, it appears that she was talking to him or making animated faces at him as he lay on his back. You could see her adorable little right leg stretched over Kylie’s left thigh.

Kylie took the gram before showing off similar cute snaps of her baby boy, whom she gave birth to in February. For example, in May, the Kylie Skin founder shared an image of her boy’s tiny feet as he stood in a Fisher-Price walker. Stormi’s legs were pictured next to the barefoot newborn. “Did these little feet,” the proud mom wrote in the photo.

A few months later, she took to Instagram again to show off her baby’s adorable feet and legs as she promoted her Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip and Cheek Stick. She applied the balm to her little boy’s legs, while Stormi applied the lip and cheek stick to his face on her own like the big girl she is.

Hot Items Currently

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Jenner Kids (@dashkids)

Stormi had a few solo snaps in the carousel Kylie shared on Oct. 5, and she could be seen holding a bat-inspired handbag in one photo and smiling broadly as she stroked a white horse in another. Other photos showed a display of festive pumpkins and a ‘Welcome Home’ sign that was stuck on a black garage door and appeared to have been created by Stormi. “Home,” Kylie captioned the slideshow with two butterfly emojis.

While fans were thrilled to see Kylie’s life update, they took to the comments section to wonder when they would learn the name of the reality star’s second child. Kylie gave birth to her son on February 2 and announced his name Wolf less than 10 days later. However, in mid-March, Kylie said her name was no longer Wolf. She hasn’t revealed the new name as of this writing. In April, Kylie said she wasn’t “ready” to reveal her son’s new name. “We just haven’t completely legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she said. in addition. “So, yeah, we’re just not ready to share a new name yet. »

Related link

His latest update came in a September episode of The Kardashianswhen she explained that even though she and Travis had changed their baby boy’s name, they wanted to wait a little longer to make a legal change to make sure they were 100% confident in the new moniker.