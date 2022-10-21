Kylie Jenner: she confides in her baby blues

In February 2022, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second child. But unlike the young woman’s first maternity, things were very different.

“I cried for three weeks”

For the moment, the first name of her little boy has not yet been revealed. Indeed, after giving birth, the 25-year-old star and her companion, Travis Scott, had chosen to call her Wolf, and later changed their minds. However, in episode 3 of season 2 of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed that she suffered a baby blues. After explaining that her postpartum was much “more difficult than with his daughter”she adds : “It’s not easy mentally, physically, but also spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to go back to my daily life without telling you that..

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics also said: “I cried for, like, three weeks. Every day until I had to lie on my bed so much my head hurt (…) I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google that they call it the baby blues when it doesn’t last more than six weeks. And after about six weeks, I started to feel better. But I definitely made a baby blues “. His condition would have improved significantly since: “I feel better mentally. I don’t cry every day anymore, so that’s great.”.