Kylie Jenner shocks fans with NSFW mistake in candid confessional moment in Season 2 trailer

KYLIE Jenner suffered a NOT SAFE FOR WORK (NSFW) error during a candid moment in the Season 2 trailer.

During her confessional, Kylie, 25, seemed to have a lot on her mind.

5

The Kardashians seemed nervous about having her “first photoshoot since having a baby.”

The Hulu star welcomed her second child together in February.

The reality star stumbled over her words and said, “People love the lipple. »

The producer understood the mistake and asked, “They like the nipple? »

Kylie laughed and continued, “People love my nipples. Oh sorry!

” Sorry ! I meant lip oil! »

HIS SECOND CHILD

In addition to her baby boy, Kylie shares daughter Stormi, four, with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 31.

Kylie and Travis originally named their baby boy Wolf, but ended up changing the name after he was born.

Most read in Entertainment

The couple have yet to announce Stormi’s little brother’s new nickname.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, his mother Kris Jenner, 66, teased that she calls him “Andy”.

TRISTAN’S SCANDAL

During the Hulu show’s second season premiere, the TV star shared her vulnerable side after hearing about her sister’s heartbreak.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, went through an emotional roller coaster after finding out her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, had been unfaithful to her.

While he was supposed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe, the Chicago Bulls player was having an affair and expecting a baby with another woman, his former mistress Maralee Nichols.

During her confessional, Khloe explained that she and Tristan had done an embryo transfer with a surrogate just “a few days” before.

Kylie’s sister revealed, “There’s something I need to talk about.

“That day when you were filming with Kim about Tristan, and you found out that Tristan was having a baby with someone else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about. and, um, I don’t even know I want to cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I mean Tristan and I – I have another baby. »

“NOT ON THE BABY”

Reflecting on the baby news and the cheating scandal, Kylie opened up: “It’s not about the baby, it’s about how it happened and the circumstances.

“It’s very difficult to manage, and I hate that she is sad. I love my sister, and I hate that she’s going through this.

Tristan fathered a love child in December 2021, but Maralee claimed the NBA star has yet to meet their eight-month-old son, Theo.

In addition to their four-year-old daughter, True, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child – whose name has yet to be revealed – via surrogate in August.

5

5