Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shocks fans with NSFW mistake in candid confessional moment in Season 2 trailer

Photo of James James2 days ago
0 38 2 minutes read

KYLIE Jenner suffered a NOT SAFE FOR WORK (NSFW) error during a candid moment in the Season 2 trailer.

During her confessional, Kylie, 25, seemed to have a lot on her mind.

Kylie claimed:

5

The Kardashians seemed nervous about having her “first photoshoot since having a baby.”

The Hulu star welcomed her second child together in February.

The reality star stumbled over her words and said, “People love the lipple. »

The producer understood the mistake and asked, “They like the nipple? »

Kylie laughed and continued, “People love my nipples. Oh sorry!

Kardashian Fans Think Khloe's Daughter True, 4, Leaked Kylie's Baby Name

Kylie Jenner spills out of a plunging black bra in racy photo

” Sorry ! I meant lip oil! »

HIS SECOND CHILD

In addition to her baby boy, Kylie shares daughter Stormi, four, with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 31.

Kylie and Travis originally named their baby boy Wolf, but ended up changing the name after he was born.

Most read in Entertainment

The couple have yet to announce Stormi’s little brother’s new nickname.

During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, his mother Kris Jenner, 66, teased that she calls him “Andy”.

TRISTAN’S SCANDAL

During the Hulu show’s second season premiere, the TV star shared her vulnerable side after hearing about her sister’s heartbreak.

Khloe Kardashian, 38, went through an emotional roller coaster after finding out her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, had been unfaithful to her.

While he was supposed to be in an exclusive relationship with Khloe, the Chicago Bulls player was having an affair and expecting a baby with another woman, his former mistress Maralee Nichols.

During her confessional, Khloe explained that she and Tristan had done an embryo transfer with a surrogate just “a few days” before.

Kylie’s sister revealed, “There’s something I need to talk about.

“That day when you were filming with Kim about Tristan, and you found out that Tristan was having a baby with someone else, there was just something I wasn’t ready to talk about. and, um, I don’t even know I want to cry but, Tristan and I – I don’t even know if I mean Tristan and I – I have another baby. »

“NOT ON THE BABY”

Reflecting on the baby news and the cheating scandal, Kylie opened up: “It’s not about the baby, it’s about how it happened and the circumstances.

“It’s very difficult to manage, and I hate that she is sad. I love my sister, and I hate that she’s going through this.

Tori Spelling's husband is unrecognizable after the couple secretly split

Kim wears no makeup and shows off her real skin, including puffiness and dark circles

Tristan fathered a love child in December 2021, but Maralee claimed the NBA star has yet to meet their eight-month-old son, Theo.

In addition to their four-year-old daughter, True, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their second child – whose name has yet to be revealed – via surrogate in August.

Kylie said she liked

5

Kylie Jenner donned a gold bikini set

5

Kylie had her

5

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 days ago
0 38 2 minutes read

Related Articles

3 fabulous series that show a dystopian reality as terrifying as Gilead

4 mins ago

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have some baby-free love time!

5 mins ago

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’, anthology of the zombie world

15 mins ago

Kim Kardashian buys a house in Malibu that belonged to Cindy Crawford

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button