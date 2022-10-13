Kylie Jenner shot a special Halloween video with Hailey Bieber!

That’s it ! The stars are already entering the Halloween period, according to this photo of Kylie Jenner posted by Hailey Bieber.

Celebrities love Halloween. Indeed, every year, they amaze us with their incredible costumes. This year, Kylie Jenner is off to a strong start by transforming into a Wizard of Oz witch. MCE tells you everything from A to Z!

A super cool mom

Stormi Webster is becoming a real star on TikTok. Indeed, on October 9, 2022, Kylie Jenner published this video where she is with her daughter and Kris Jenner. And the little one has cracked thousands of internet users.

And for good reason, the latter does playback on the voice of her grandmother Kris Jenner. To see her attitude, she already has everything a great. Kylie Jenner loves making videos with her daughter.

In another TikTok video, Kylie Jenner lip syncs with Stormi on Mamacita by Travis Scott. This lovely mother-daughter moment then has more than 70 million views and more than 14 million likes. Just that !

Yes, her little angel smile softened Kylie Jenner’s thousands of subscribers. And that, the young mother has understood. So much so that in a YouTube video to present the offices of Kylie Cosmetics, she even sang Rise & Shine, to his daughter.

And since then, this little song has become one and the same. Even a registered trademark. The young mother then made it into sweatshirts which she sold on the KylieJennerShop.com online store.

Since, February 2, 2022, Travis Scott’s sweetheart is a mom to a baby boy. Thus, with Stormi, they form the perfect family.

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two children, but that does not prevent her from keeping her child’s soul. This Instagram post proves it. MCE TV tells you more!

Kylie Jenner goes green for Halloween

At the base, Hailey Bieber was friends with Kylie Jenner, before getting closer to her sister Kendall Jenner. But that does not prevent the two women from having parties together. Moreover, for Coachella 2022, Hailey Bieber had not hesitated to invite Kylie Jenner to see the surprise concert by Justin Bieber in Palm Springs, while she was expecting her second child.

Hailey Bieber unveiled this Thursday, October 13, 2022, this photo above, of Kylie Jenner dressed as the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz. Kendall Jenner’s sister posed in a bathtub with a skeleton in her hands. But what was she doing?

The answer is simple, they shot a video for Hailey Bieber’s YouTube channel. Yes, the latter has a format called Who’s In My Bathroom?

After their YouTube video, the two friends left to eat pizza in town. Kylie Jenner made a TikTok of it which she captioned as follows: “I like being the 3rd wheel”understand i like to hold the candle. Yes, because Justin Bieber was therefore part of their night out.

In the video, Kylie Jenner wonders why everyone is watching them. Well, not only are they stars so it’s normal but it’s mainly becausethey were covered in green makeup all over their bodies. Something to disturb all the people they met!

Eh yes, Halloween is already here ! And nothing can stop the stars from starting to party.